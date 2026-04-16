Doxxing SCANDAL: Hotel Employee EXPOSES IDENTITIES

A rogue hotel employee threatens national security by doxxing ICE agents, exposing them to potential harm.

Story Highlights

A hotel employee leaked personal information of ICE agents, causing security concerns.

The employee was fired immediately by the hotel’s management.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement and political activists.

There are calls for a federal investigation into the doxxing incident.

Employee Misconduct at Residence Inn

In a shocking security breach, a front-desk employee at the Residence Inn in Bloomington, Minnesota, accessed and leaked the personal information of six ICE agents. The employee shared their names, company emails, and surveillance images on a Reddit thread aimed at targeting ICE activities. This blatant disregard for privacy not only endangered the agents but also raised significant concerns about the safety of law enforcement personnel staying in hotels.

Employee of MN Marriott Hotel Who Stole ICE Agents' Info, Doxed Them Online Learns the Hard Way https://t.co/lBFP7yQEgJ — Fearless45 (@Fearless45Trump) January 9, 2026

Immediate Action by Hotel Management

The ownership group, CSM Lodging, which manages the Residence Inn, acted swiftly to address the breach. Upon discovering the unauthorized access and sharing of sensitive information, the hotel immediately terminated the employee responsible. CSM Lodging emphasized their commitment to guest privacy and safety, issuing a public statement to reassure both law enforcement and general guests of their security measures.

Despite the swift action taken by the hotel, the incident has sparked broader discussions about the responsibilities of hospitality establishments in protecting their guests, especially those involved in sensitive government operations.

Calls for Federal Investigation

While the hotel has taken corrective measures, there is growing demand for a federal investigation into the incident. Conservative media outlets like RedState have urged CSM Lodging to cooperate with federal authorities, such as the FBI, to ensure that the breach is thoroughly investigated and that appropriate legal actions are taken against the former employee. The incident underscores the ongoing political tensions surrounding immigration enforcement and highlights the risks posed by ideological extremism within hospitality settings.

The case remains a focal point in discussions about the balance between political activism and security, particularly in an era where social media platforms can quickly amplify such breaches. The need for stronger data privacy measures and internal controls within hotels is becoming increasingly clear, as is the necessity of protecting the identities and safety of those serving in law enforcement roles.

Sources:

Employee of MN Marriott Hotel Who Stole ICE Agents’ Information and Doxed Them in a Reddit Post Learns the Hard Way

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