Family EXPOSES Police BLUNDER After Execution

A misleading “domestic dispute” 911 call nearly derailed the investigation into the execution-style murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife, until their family exposed the truth about who really made that call. New video released!

Story Highlights

Dr. Spencer and Monique Tepe found shot dead in their Columbus home on December 30, 2024

Earlier 911 “domestic dispute” call was made by party guest, not wife as initially suggested

Police rule out murder-suicide; no weapon found, no forced entry detected

Family statement corrects false narrative linking couple to domestic violence history

Family Corrects False Domestic Violence Narrative

The Tepe and Khosla families issued a forceful statement after Fox News published audio from an April 15, 2024 911 call that was misleadingly coded as a “domestic dispute” at the couple’s address. The crying female caller told dispatchers “me and my man got into it” but insisted nothing was physical. Family members clarified the caller was a party guest dealing with her own relationship issues, not Monique Tepe reporting marital problems.

This distinction matters because the administrative coding created a dangerous false narrative that could have misdirected the entire investigation. The family emphasized that neither Spencer nor Monique were involved in any domestic incident that night, directly countering speculation about a history of domestic violence between the victims.

Evidence Points to External Perpetrator

Columbus police determined the December 30 killings were not a murder-suicide, a crucial finding that shifts focus toward outside perpetrators. Officers found no weapon at the scene and reported no signs of forced entry, suggesting the killer either had access to the home or the victims voluntarily opened their door. The couple’s two young children were present but physically unharmed during the attack.

Dr. Spencer Tepe’s employer grew concerned when the reliable dentist failed to show up for work, describing his absence as “extremely out of character.” A welfare check at 10:03 a.m. led to the grim discovery of both victims with apparent gunshot wounds in their bedroom area.

Investigation Seeks Public Help Identifying Suspect

Police released surveillance video showing a person of interest walking near the Tepe residence around the time of the murders. The brief footage provides few identifying details, prompting authorities to request public assistance in identifying the individual. This release indicates investigators are actively pursuing leads pointing to external involvement rather than family-related motives.

The case highlights how incomplete information can create misleading narratives that damage victims’ reputations and potentially derail investigations. The family’s swift correction of the “domestic dispute” characterization demonstrates the importance of contextual accuracy in high-profile criminal cases, especially when administrative coding systems fail to capture the full picture of emergency calls.

Sources:

911 call from Ohio dentist’s home reported ‘domestic dispute’ months before he, wife found shot dead: records

Ohio police release video of person of interest in killing of dentist and his wife