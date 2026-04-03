FBI ARRESTS 23,000 Violent Criminals – MASSIVE Surge

President Trump’s FBI has arrested over 23,000 violent criminals since returning to office, more than doubling Biden’s final year totals while dismantling the previous administration’s soft-on-crime policies that left Americans vulnerable.

Story Highlights

FBI violent crime arrests surged 86% in 2025 compared to Biden’s final year

Over 23,000 violent criminals arrested since Trump took office, including 725 targeting children

Trump claims violent crime dropped nearly 20% nationwide, calling it “safest summer in two decades”

Biden administration left behind higher victimization rates than Trump’s first term

Trump’s Law Enforcement Surge Delivers Results

President Trump announced in October 2025 that FBI Criminal Program arrests increased 86% compared to 2024, marking a dramatic reversal from the Biden administration’s approach. The operation involved FBI offices across all 50 states, coordinating with state and local partners to target violent offenders. Trump described this as “the largest law enforcement operation targeting violent criminals in American history,” demonstrating his administration’s commitment to restoring law and order after four years of progressive policies that prioritized criminals over victims.

Massive Criminal Takedown Operations

The Trump administration’s enforcement blitz resulted in over 8,000 violent criminal arrests during the multi-month operation, including 725 individuals wanted for violent crimes against children. Federal agents destroyed or severely disrupted more than 170 organized criminal enterprises and 1,600 of the most violent gangs while confiscating over 6,000 illegal firearms. These numbers represent the kind of aggressive law enforcement that conservatives demanded throughout Biden’s tenure, when soft prosecutors and defund-the-police policies allowed criminals to operate with impunity.

Biden’s Crime Legacy Exposed

Department of Justice data from the National Crime Victimization Survey revealed that violent victimization rates in 2023 remained higher than in 2020, Trump’s final year before the pandemic. This contradicts Biden’s claims of “record-low crime” and exposes how his administration manipulated statistics while Americans suffered under increased criminal activity. The survey showed 22.5 violent victimizations per 1,000 residents in 2023, statistically unchanged from 2022 but elevated compared to Trump’s pre-pandemic levels, proving that Biden failed to restore public safety.

Trump’s task forces, including “Make DC Safe” and “Make Memphis Safe,” targeted the gang violence and organized crime that flourished under Biden’s watch. Cities like New Orleans and Nashville saw arrest increases of 250% as federal resources flowed back into serious law enforcement rather than progressive social programs. This represents a return to constitutional law enforcement that protects law-abiding citizens rather than coddling criminals with lenient policies that undermined public safety and Second Amendment rights.

Restoring American Safety

Trump claimed that violent crime declined nearly 20% nationwide as a result of these enforcement efforts, calling it “the safest and most peaceful summer in two decades.” While official FBI statistics lag behind real-time operations, the arrest data demonstrates how proper federal law enforcement can quickly impact public safety when politicians prioritize victims over criminals. This approach contrasts sharply with Biden’s policies that allowed crime to remain elevated while claiming statistical victories based on selective data interpretation that ignored actual victimization rates experienced by American families.

Sources:

Violent crimes have increased under Biden-Harris admin despite Dems’ denials: expert – Fox News

New DOJ crime data appears to support Trump’s debate claims about high crime rates – ABC 33/40

Fact-checking Joe Biden’s comparison of violent crime and murders data – Northeastern University

What the data says about crime in the U.S. – Pew Research Center

End-of-Term Report on Crime – Biden White House Archives