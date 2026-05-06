FBI SEIZES 700 Boxes From Georgia Election Warehouse

The Trump administration just seized 700 boxes of 2020 election materials from Fulton County, Georgia—over five years after an election Democrats claimed was the most secure in history—while frantic county officials scramble to develop a “legal plan” to fight back.

Story Highlights

FBI agents executed a federal warrant on January 28, 2026, removing 700 boxes containing 2020 ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic images, and voter rolls from Fulton County’s election warehouse

Legal experts warn the warrant may violate statute of limitations laws and lack probable cause, raising serious constitutional questions about federal overreach

Fulton County officials condemned the seizure as “intimidation” while admitting they can no longer guarantee the seized ballots remain secure in federal custody

The raid follows Attorney General Pam Bondi’s demands for records citing vote-counting “anomalies” and a December 2025 DOJ lawsuit against County Clerk Ché Alexander

FBI Raids Georgia Election Warehouse in Unprecedented Operation

FBI agents wearing tactical vests and “Evidence Response Team” jackets descended on the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center in Union City, Georgia, on January 28, 2026, executing a court-authorized search warrant. Commissioner Mo Ivory witnessed agents backing up lines of trucks to the elections warehouse after correcting an initial error on the warrant. The operation stretched from morning past nightfall as federal agents systematically removed approximately 700 boxes of materials. The warrant authorized seizure of all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images, and voter rolls, citing potential violations of federal election law.

⚡️ BIG BREAKING: 700 Boxes of Ballots Seized After FBI Executes Fulton County Warrant, Dems Try to Develop ‘Legal Plan’ https://t.co/4SLZfs7Es7 — Expeditious Feed (@Expeditiousfeed) January 29, 2026

Statute of Limitations Questions Raise Legal Red Flags

Election law expert Stephen Becker identified fatal flaws in the warrant’s legal foundation, noting that warrants require probable cause that evidence of a prosecutable offense will be found. The five-year statute of limitations for National Voter Registration Act violations expired in January 2021, making prosecution legally impossible. Professor Justin Levitt from Loyola Marymount University questioned what evidence Federal Magistrate Judge Catherine Salinas could have seen to justify the warrant when the statute of limitations presents an unavoidable bar to prosecution. The Civil Rights Act requires officials to maintain ballot records for only twenty-two months after elections, meaning Fulton County could have destroyed these materials years ago except for an existing judicial seal.

Democrats Claim Victory Despite Losing Physical Custody

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts stated that while ballots had been safe in county custody, the seizure means officials can no longer satisfy themselves that those ballots remain secure. County officials condemned the action as about intimidation and distraction, insisting Fulton County has nothing to hide and the 2020 election outcome will not change. However, their acknowledgment that ballot security cannot be guaranteed contradicts their claims of transparency. Georgia certified the 2020 election results after a machine count and two recounts, yet questions about irregularities in Fulton County—where Trump lost by a narrow margin—have persisted for over five years.

Federal Authority Challenges State Election Autonomy

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent letters to Fulton County officials in 2025 demanding records and citing anomalies in vote counting during the 2020 election. When County Clerk Ché Alexander refused to respond, arguing the federal government had no right to ballots under judicial seal, the Department of Justice sued her in December 2025. Alexander’s resistance to federal authority raises concerns about state officials obstructing legitimate federal investigations into election integrity. The State Election Board had already passed a resolution suggesting the Justice Department should intervene in Fulton County election matters. This federal action establishes important precedent for federal oversight of state election administration when irregularities warrant investigation, despite Democrat protests about constitutional norms.

Fulton County officials indicated they expect to challenge the administration’s actions in court, though they complied with the warrant. The materials remain in FBI custody while the warrant’s affidavit stays under seal, standard procedure in ongoing criminal investigations. Legal experts characterize concerns about establishing investigative authority as Democrats fear accountability for election administration failures. The seizure demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to investigating unanswered questions about the 2020 election, regardless of how much time has passed or how loudly Democrats insist the matter is settled.

Sources:

Fulton County official slams Trump administration over FBI’s seizure of 2020 ballots – ABC News

FBI’s Fulton County warrant sought 2020 election records, voter rolls – Fox News

FBI’s Search of Fulton County, Georgia, Election Center Is Legally Dubious, Experts Say – ProPublica

Election officials respond to FBI search of Georgia elections office – Votebeat

FBI’s Fulton County Raid May Have Been Illegal, Legal Experts Warn – Democracy Docket