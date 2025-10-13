Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s alarming warnings about a sharp hiring slowdown signal the central bank’s dramatic pivot toward aggressive rate cuts, abandoning inflation concerns to prevent economic collapse.

Powell confirms “downside risks to employment have risen” as unemployment hits 4.3%, highest since 2021

Fed projects two more rate cuts in 2025 after September’s cut, with markets pricing 95% probability of additional cuts

Private payroll data shows first consecutive monthly job losses since 2020, while government shutdown delays official data

Labor market weakness stems from declining immigration and workforce participation, core issues Trump campaigned on

Fed Abandons Inflation Fight for Employment Rescue

Powell’s October 14 remarks in Philadelphia marked a decisive shift in Federal Reserve priorities, explicitly acknowledging that employment risks now outweigh inflation concerns. The Fed chair stated “downside risks to employment appear to have risen,” signaling the central bank’s willingness to sacrifice price stability for job market support. This represents a dramatic reversal from the Fed’s inflation-fighting stance throughout 2024, when rates were aggressively raised to combat Biden-era price surges.

Labor Market Collapse Accelerates Despite Rate Cuts

Private sector data reveals the severity of the hiring crisis, with September marking the first consecutive monthly decline in payrolls since 2020. Unemployment surged to 4.3% in August, the highest level since 2021, while wage growth continues decelerating and job openings remain flat. The ongoing government shutdown has delayed official employment statistics, forcing policymakers to rely on incomplete private data when making critical decisions about America’s economic future.

Structural Workforce Crisis Rooted in Biden Policies

The hiring slowdown reflects deeper structural problems that Trump inherited from the Biden administration, including dramatically reduced immigration levels and declining labor force participation. These workforce shortages stem from years of misguided policies that failed to address America’s labor needs while simultaneously creating economic instability through reckless spending. The Fed’s emergency response with multiple rate cuts demonstrates the severity of economic damage requiring immediate intervention to prevent widespread job losses.

Market Expects Emergency-Level Policy Response

Financial markets are pricing in aggressive Fed action, with CME Group data showing a 95% probability of another significant rate cut before year-end. The Fed has already reduced rates from previous highs and projects two additional cuts in 2025, followed by one more in 2026. This emergency-level monetary stimulus reflects growing recession fears and the central bank’s determination to prevent economic collapse, even at the risk of reigniting inflation that devastated American families under previous failed policies.

The Federal Reserve’s dramatic policy pivot highlights the economic challenges facing the Trump administration as it works to rebuild America’s job market and restore prosperity after years of destructive fiscal mismanagement that created persistent inflation and workforce instability.

