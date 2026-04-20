HISTORIC Military Shake-Up — Nobody EXPECTED This!

A Georgia Army National Guard officer just shattered a decades-old military tradition by becoming the first four-star National Guard Bureau vice chief in history, signaling unprecedented recognition of the Guard’s critical role in America’s defense.

Story Highlights

Thomas Carden confirmed as first four-star National Guard Bureau vice chief after 38-year military tradition of three-star leadership

Historic appointment creates two four-star generals leading 435,000 National Guard personnel nationwide for the first time

Position elevated through fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, reflecting Guard’s expanded strategic importance

Georgia governor praises Carden as “true American hero” who strengthens constitutional defense capabilities

Senate Confirms Historic Military Leadership Change

The U.S. Senate confirmed Army Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden on January 13, 2026, as the 12th vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, marking the first time this position carries four-star general rank. This elevation breaks a 38-year tradition dating back to the position’s creation in 1988, when the role remained consistently at three-star lieutenant general level. The confirmation fills a critical vacancy that existed since Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville’s retirement in May 2024.

Robin and I congratulate General Tom Carden on his confirmation as Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau. General Carden is a fellow Georgian and an American hero whose years of military service will serve him well in this new leadership position. We wish him all the best as… https://t.co/5lCNrAZv0Y — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 13, 2026

Constitutional Strengthening Through Military Structure Reform

The fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act authorized this historic rank elevation, recognizing the National Guard’s expanded role in defending America’s homeland and constitutional principles. The National Guard Bureau now operates with two four-star generals simultaneously—Chief Gen. Steven Nordhaus and Vice Chief Carden—overseeing more than 435,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen across 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. This structural enhancement strengthens the Guard’s voice in Joint Chiefs of Staff deliberations on national defense matters.

Georgia Conservative Leader Takes National Command

Carden brings extensive military experience from Georgia’s Army National Guard, having served as deputy commander of U.S. Northern Command since May 2024. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp praised Carden as “a great Georgian and true American hero” who has dedicated his career to keeping Americans safe. His educational background includes degrees from Georgia Southwestern State University, Webster University, and the U.S. Army War College, demonstrating commitment to professional military excellence and strategic understanding.

Enhanced Defense Capabilities Against Modern Threats

The four-star vice chief position significantly enhances the National Guard’s strategic authority in advising Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and military service secretaries. Gen. Nordhaus praised Carden’s “experience, steady leadership & unwavering commitment to our Soldiers, Airmen & families” as invaluable assets for meeting national security challenges. This leadership structure strengthens America’s primary combat reserve force responsible for both federal missions and state-level disaster response operations.

Sources:

Senate Confirms Four-Star NGB Vice Chief – National Guard Association

Who is Thomas Carden? First Ever Four-Star National Guard Bureau Vice Chief – Military.com

Senate Confirms Carden as First Four-Star Vice Chief – National Guard Bureau

Senate Confirms Carden as First Four-Star Vice Chief – Air National Guard