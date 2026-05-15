Intelligence Boss SHOT Multiple Times—Suspect Gone

Russia’s second-highest military intelligence officer was gunned down outside his own Moscow apartment, exposing a deadly pattern of targeted assassinations that underscores the vulnerability of Kremlin leadership even in the heart of Russia’s capital.

Story Snapshot

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, deputy chief of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, survived multiple gunshot wounds outside his Moscow apartment building on February 6, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov immediately accused Ukraine of orchestrating a “terrorist act” to disrupt U.S.-mediated peace negotiations

The attack represents the fourth assassination or attempted assassination of a high-ranking Russian military official since December 2024

The suspect remains at large despite an active investigation by Russian authorities, raising serious questions about security failures protecting top military leadership

Attack Details and Immediate Aftermath

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev was shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant outside his apartment building in northwestern Moscow on Friday, February 6, 2026. Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Alekseyev was immediately hospitalized following the shooting, though his current medical condition has not been disclosed beyond confirmation he survived the attack. The shooter fled the scene and remains unapprehended despite forensic teams cordoning off the building and conducting extensive investigative measures. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated authorities are keeping President Putin informed while expressing hopes for the general’s speedy recovery.

Alekseyev’s Intelligence Career and Western Sanctions

Vladimir Alekseyev has served as first deputy chief of the GRU since 2011, overseeing Russia’s military intelligence operations for fifteen years. Western nations sanctioned Alekseyev for his alleged role organizing the 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, an attack that killed a British civilian and severely damaged UK-Russia relations. Alekseyev also led intelligence operations during Russia’s military intervention supporting Bashar al-Assad in Syria and gained prominence during the 2023 Wagner Group mutiny when he was filmed attempting to negotiate with Yevgeny Prigozhin at a Russian military compound.

Disturbing Pattern of Military Leadership Assassinations

This attack continues an alarming pattern targeting Russia’s highest-ranking military officials. In December 2024, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building, with Ukraine’s security service claiming responsibility. Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik died in April 2025 from an explosive device in his car near his Moscow apartment, and Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb in December 2025. A Russian man who previously lived in Ukraine pleaded guilty to the Moskalik killing, stating he was paid by Ukrainian security services.

Diplomatic Implications During Peace Negotiations

The timing of Alekseyev’s shooting raises critical concerns about ongoing peace efforts. The attack occurred just one day after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced a prisoner exchange agreement between Russia and Ukraine during active peace negotiations. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov immediately accused Ukraine of orchestrating the shooting to disrupt the negotiation process, framing it as a deliberate “terrorist act.” Ukraine has not issued any official comment on this specific incident, though Kyiv has previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks on Russian military leadership. The assault demonstrates that covert operations targeting Russian command structures continue regardless of diplomatic progress, potentially complicating President Trump’s efforts to broker lasting peace between the warring nations.

The investigation remains ongoing with Russian authorities conducting extensive operational search measures to identify those responsible. The continued vulnerability of high-ranking military officials within Moscow itself reveals either sophisticated intelligence penetration or significant security failures protecting Russia’s military leadership. For Americans watching these developments, this pattern of targeted killings illustrates the complex reality facing President Trump’s peace negotiation efforts, where shadow warfare continues even as diplomats work toward de-escalation. The attacks also demonstrate how asymmetric warfare tactics can reach the highest levels of an adversary’s command structure, a capability that should concern any nation’s military planners.

Sources:

Russian army general shot in Moscow as foreign minister blames Ukraine for “terrorist act” – CBS News

Deputy chief of Russia’s military intelligence service is shot and wounded in Moscow – The Columbian