Judge Slams Kennedy’s Vaccine Overhaul

Internal emails released by Senator Bernie Sanders reveal how Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s team pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its vaccine messaging — and a federal judge has now stepped in to block key parts of that agenda.

Story Snapshot

Senator Sanders released internal Department of Health and Human Services emails showing RFK Jr.’s team pressured CDC staff over vaccine messaging.

Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with his own picks, several of whom hold anti-vaccine views.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking Kennedy’s new panel appointments and freezing his revised childhood vaccine schedule.

Kennedy’s own justification — that the old panel was riddled with conflicts of interest — is undercut by research showing those conflicts were at historic lows before he fired them.

Sanders Drops Internal Emails on RFK Jr.’s CDC Push

Senator Bernie Sanders released a batch of internal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) emails showing that Kennedy’s team worked to steer CDC vaccine messaging in a direction aligned with Kennedy’s long-held skepticism of vaccines. The emails add to a growing record of tension between Kennedy and career scientists at the agency. Kennedy has not denied his goal of reshaping the CDC, saying publicly that the agency drifted from its “core mission” and lost public trust through “inertia, politicized science, and mission creep.”

Kennedy also personally directed the CDC to update its website to remove the long-standing statement that vaccines do not cause autism. [3] The change shocked current and former agency employees. Decades of research have found no link between vaccines and autism, yet the updated CDC page now says that claim lacks a “solid evidential foundation.” Kennedy acknowledged to the New York Times that studies show no link between autism and the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine or the preservative thimerosal — yet the website change went forward anyway.

Kennedy Fires the Entire Vaccine Advisory Panel

In June 2025, Kennedy dismissed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the expert panel that advises the CDC on how and when to use vaccines. [6] He replaced them with his own selections. Kennedy called the old panel a “rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas.” But research from the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics found that reported conflicts of interest on the panel had been at historic lows for years. [9] Since 2016, less than 1% of reported conflicts involved personal income from vaccine makers.

The fired CDC director, Dr. Susan Monarez, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that Kennedy pressured her to resign and told her to pre-approve the new panel’s recommendations without independent review by career scientists. [2] Kennedy flatly denied this under oath before the Senate Finance Committee, calling her account a lie. [5] Monarez’s lawyers called Kennedy’s denials “false, and at times, patently ridiculous.” The dispute remains unresolved, with both sides holding firm and no independent findings yet released.

Federal Judge Blocks Kennedy’s Vaccine Agenda

A federal judge dealt a major blow to Kennedy’s plans in early 2026. The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction freezing Kennedy’s ACIP appointments, ruling that most of his picks were unqualified and that his process likely violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act. [11] The court also paused the revised childhood vaccine schedule Kennedy released on January 5, 2026, reversed downgraded recommendations for the Hepatitis B vaccine, and overturned a May 2025 directive on COVID-19 vaccines.

Sanders releases trove of internal HHS emails showing RFK Jr. pressured CDC over vaccine messaging https://t.co/hlR7gXtgb2 — epiphany007 (@whichwayisup00) June 26, 2026

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups. [14] The judge wrote that both Congress and presidentially appointed officials had “formalized” the evidence-based process for vaccine decisions, and that by bypassing it, the federal government “undermined the integrity of its actions.” The case is not final — this is a temporary injunction while the full lawsuit plays out. But the CDC is now left without a working advisory panel, and several newly approved vaccines are sitting in limbo without coverage guidance for patients.

Sources:

[2] Web – Private emails show RFK Jr. making false claims about Covid-19 …

[3] Web – RFK Jr. accuses ousted CDC director of lying about pressure to …

[5] Web – RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee – AP News

[6] Web – WATCH: RFK Jr. says fired CDC director lying about being asked to …

[9] Web – RFK Jr ‘endangering’ Americans, say former CDC bosses – BBC

[11] YouTube – Former CDC director reacts to RFK Jr.’s firing of entire vaccine …

[14] Web – Judge blocks RFK Jr. from scaling back childhood vaccine … – PBS

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