New VA Rule Threatens Disability Checks

A new VA rule now rates many service-connected disabilities as they look on medication—setting the stage for lower checks for veterans who follow doctors’ orders.

Quick Take

The VA issued an interim final rule effective Feb. 17, 2026 that changes how disability ratings account for medication and treatment.

The change amends 38 C.F.R. § 4.10 so evaluations focus on real-world functioning with treatment, not a hypothetical “without meds” baseline.

Advocacy groups warn the policy could reduce compensation for millions of veterans and may create pressure to avoid treatment.

The rule contradicts years of court precedent that generally limited rating reductions based solely on symptom improvement from medication.

What the VA changed—and why it matters

The Department of Veterans Affairs published an interim final rule on February 17, 2026 titled “Evaluative Rating: Impact of Medication,” and it took effect immediately. The rule clarifies that disability evaluations should measure how a veteran functions in daily life with medication and treatment, rather than asking examiners to guess what symptoms would look like without treatment. When treatment reduces functional impairment, the rating can be lower because the measured impairment is lower.

The practical effect is straightforward: a veteran whose migraines, blood pressure, pain, or mental-health symptoms are significantly controlled by prescribed medication may now be rated on that controlled level of impairment. Supporters of the change argue that compensation should reflect actual functioning and earning capacity as experienced in real life. Critics counter that it treats ongoing medical management as a reason to pay less, even when the underlying condition remains severe.

A major break from the old legal framework

For more than a decade, case law shaped how VA handled medication effects in ratings. In 2012, Jones v. Shinseki held that unless a diagnostic code specifically referenced medication, VA generally could not reduce a rating simply because medication improved symptoms. Later decisions recognized VA could change its regulations through rulemaking, and the 2025 decision Ingram v. Collins spotlighted how difficult it is for examiners to estimate untreated baselines. The VA now uses that reality to justify this pivot.

Under the new guidance, VA examiners are explicitly told not to estimate what a condition would look like without medication, not to discount the improvements caused by treatment, and not to construct a hypothetical “untreated” functional picture. That may reduce the subjectivity and guesswork that courts criticized, but it also narrows a veteran’s ability to argue, “I only function because the medication holds me together.” In a benefits system built around measuring impairment, that is a consequential shift.

Who could be affected: not a niche population

Major veterans’ organizations say the scale is enormous because most disabled veterans take at least one medication. Disabled American Veterans has warned it is unclear how VA will implement the change and how it could affect the more than 6 million veterans receiving disability compensation. Because the rule applies broadly to functional impairment under 38 C.F.R. § 4.10, it can touch multiple body systems and diagnostic codes, not just a narrow set of conditions with medication-specific criteria.

The interim final rule also raises timing concerns for veterans in the middle of the process. Sources reporting on the change say it applies to claims decided on or after February 17, 2026, including pending claims and reevaluations, not only brand-new filings. That matters because the “rules of the road” can determine whether a claim is granted at a higher level, whether a reduction is proposed, or whether a veteran’s lawyer can rely on older precedent. The comment period and potential court challenges may take time, but the policy is active now.

Why advocates warn it could discourage treatment

DAV and VFW statements focus on an incentive problem: if better compliance with treatment can translate into a lower rating, some veterans may feel pressure to stop medication before exams or avoid care altogether. Reporting on the rule includes a direct warning from veterans’ advocates that this could put veterans at risk if they discontinue prescribed medication to maintain compensation. That concern does not require speculation about motives; it flows directly from how the rule ties compensation to medicated functional status.

New VA rule could lower veterans’ disability rating if medication improves their symptoms https://t.co/nClwNUm46j — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) February 18, 2026

From a constitutional, limited-government perspective, the question is whether a benefits system should effectively penalize responsible medical compliance by treating treatment success as proof the underlying service-connected disability is “less real.” The VA argues the rule reflects real-world capacity, but critics argue it undervalues the fact that many conditions are only manageable through constant medication—and that access, side effects, and breakthrough symptoms can still limit work and family life. With the rule in interim status, veterans and lawmakers are pushing for revisions or withdrawal.

Sources:

New VA disability rating rule

Press Release: Congressman James Moylan Calls for Withdrawal of New VA Disability Evaluation Policy

VA new rule on medication reducing disability ratings

New VA rule could lower veterans’ disability rating if medication improves their symptoms

New VA rule disability ratings

Evaluative Rating: Impact of Medication

DAV statement on VA Interim Final Rule concerning disability ratings and medication

VFW raises serious concerns over VA disability rating policy interim rule change