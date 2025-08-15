Nike Billionaire’s SHOCKING $2 Billion Donation

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny have pledged an unprecedented $2 billion to Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute, shattering all records for single donations to American academic institutions and demonstrating how private philanthropy continues to drive medical breakthroughs where government funding falls short.

$2 billion Knight donation becomes largest single gift ever to a U.S. university, surpassing Michael Bloomberg’s previous record

OHSU Knight Cancer Institute gains self-governance structure with dedicated board, enabling faster research decisions

Funds distributed over ten years will accelerate cancer detection, treatment innovation, and patient care expansion

New 128-bed cancer hospital facility scheduled to open mid-2026, enhancing Oregon’s medical infrastructure

Record-Breaking Philanthropic Investment

Phil and Penny Knight announced their historic $2 billion commitment to OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute on August 14, 2025, establishing the largest single donation ever made to an American university or academic health center. The pledge surpasses Michael Bloomberg’s $1.8 billion gift to Johns Hopkins University in 2018, demonstrating the Knights’ unwavering commitment to eradicating cancer through private sector excellence. This massive investment will be distributed over ten years, providing sustained funding for groundbreaking research and patient care initiatives.

Strategic Governance Restructuring

The donation coincides with a transformative organizational change that grants the Knight Cancer Institute unprecedented autonomy within OHSU. Dr. Brian Druker, renowned for developing the breakthrough leukemia drug Gleevec, will serve as inaugural president of the newly formed Knight Cancer Group. This self-governed structure includes its own board of directors, enabling rapid decision-making and strategic deployment of resources without bureaucratic delays that often plague government-funded institutions.

Expanding Oregon’s Medical Excellence

The Knight gift directly supports a major hospital expansion featuring 128 additional beds dedicated to cancer care, scheduled to open in mid-2026. This infrastructure investment strengthens Oregon’s position as a premier destination for cutting-edge medical treatment, reducing patient travel burdens and keeping healthcare dollars within the state. Governor Tina Kotek has endorsed the gift’s significance for Oregon and beyond, recognizing its potential to attract top medical talent and research partnerships.

Private Sector Leadership in Medical Innovation

This donation exemplifies how successful American entrepreneurs use their wealth to advance medical breakthroughs far more efficiently than government programs. Phil Knight, Oregon’s wealthiest individual and Nike co-founder, previously donated $500 million to OHSU in 2013 through a matching challenge that successfully leveraged additional private funding. The Knights’ philanthropic approach demonstrates the power of free-market success in driving scientific innovation and patient care improvements without relying on taxpayer funding or federal bureaucracy.

