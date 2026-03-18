Obama Judge KILLS Ten Commandments Law

Federal judge, an Obama appointee, permanently blocks Arkansas’ Ten Commandments display law, striking a blow against efforts to uphold moral foundations in public schools.

Story Highlights

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks rules Arkansas Act 573 unconstitutional under First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, citing 1980 Supreme Court precedent.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders vows to appeal, defending the law as reflection of Arkansas values like rejecting murder and theft.

Ruling applies to six school districts but may influence statewide implementation amid legal uncertainty.

Creates circuit split with Louisiana’s similar law upheld by 5th Circuit, paving way for Supreme Court battle.

Undermines Republican push, backed by President Trump’s administration, to post Ten Commandments in classrooms and libraries.

Judge’s Ruling Strikes Down State Law

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks issued a permanent injunction on March 16, 2026, against Arkansas Act 573. The law, passed in April 2025, required prominent display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom and library. Brooks, an Obama appointee, ruled the mandate violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause. He cited Stone v. Graham (1980), where the Supreme Court struck down a similar Kentucky law for lacking educational purpose. Brooks rejected Arkansas arguments on historical significance, noting displays in calculus or chemistry classes serve no secular goal but coerce students during compulsory education.

Governor Sanders Fights Back with Appeal

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a staunch Republican leader, announced plans to appeal the decision immediately. She defended Act 573, stating, “In Arkansas, we do in fact believe that murder is wrong and stealing is bad.” The law emerged from Republican-controlled legislature efforts to incorporate foundational moral principles into schools, supported by President Trump’s administration. Rapid implementation followed passage, with displays posted in multiple districts and even the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville within five months. Sanders positions the appeal as defending state values against federal overreach.

Plaintiffs and Activists Celebrate Victory

Seven families from religious and nonreligious backgrounds filed the lawsuit in 2025, represented by ACLU of Arkansas, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and Freedom From Religion Foundation. They argued the law imposes religious doctrine on captive student audiences. ACLU spokesperson Megan Bailey warned other districts it would be unwise to post displays given the ruling. Rachel Laser of Americans United praised it for honoring church-state separation. Annie Laurie Gaylor of the Freedom From Religion Foundation called it a win against unconstitutional proselytizing. The injunction halts displays in six named districts pending appeal.

Judge Brooks distinguished school settings from voluntary public spaces, emphasizing children cannot avoid classroom exposure over 13 years of mandatory schooling. He characterized the law’s purpose as proselytizing, not education, since it mentions no curriculum integration.

Circuit Split Sets Stage for Supreme Court

The Arkansas ruling contrasts with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in February 2026 upholding Louisiana’s identical law, prompting Governor Jeff Landry to order displays. Texas pursued similar legislation. This federal circuit split heightens chances the issue reaches the Supreme Court, where conservative justices could reassess Establishment Clause applications. Legal experts note the ruling binds only the six districts but influences others amid appeals. School administrators face uncertainty, while families retain control over religious instruction outside state mandates. The case underscores tensions between state moral initiatives and federal constitutional limits.

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Federal Judge Permanently Blocks Arkansas Law Requiring Ten Commandments Display in Public School Classrooms

Judge strikes down Arkansas law mandating schools display Ten Commandments

Judge blocks law to display Ten Commandments in schools