Ohio Sheriff EXPOSES Deadly Immigration Coverup

An Ohio sheriff’s explosive condemnation of fellow law enforcement agencies exposes how dangerous illegal immigrants with multiple arrests continue walking free, ultimately leading to devastating consequences for innocent Americans.

Story Highlights

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones publicly slammed agencies for repeatedly releasing illegal immigrant with four DUI arrests

Johen Perez-Ventura from Guatemala allegedly caused head-on collision that seriously injured Ohio nurse Courtney Steinmetz

Suspect was previously deported in 2019 but returned illegally, accumulating assault and multiple drunk driving charges

Victim faces spine injury, broken bones, and uncertain recovery while suspect had no insurance

Sheriff promises American prison time before deportation, vowing repeat border crosser won’t be simply released again

Sheriff Exposes Systemic Failures in Immigration Enforcement

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones delivered a scathing public rebuke of law enforcement agencies that repeatedly released Johen Perez-Ventura despite his extensive criminal history. The 27-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala was arrested four separate times for drunk driving between 2023 and 2024, yet other jurisdictions consistently released him rather than coordinating with immigration authorities. Sheriff Jones’s Facebook video statement expressed the frustration many Americans feel when dangerous criminals are allowed to remain in communities due to negligent enforcement policies.

Devastating Impact on Innocent Victim

The November 20, 2025 head-on collision on State Route 747 in Liberty Township left 28-year-old nurse Courtney Steinmetz with severe injuries including spinal damage, a broken wrist, and broken ankle. Steinmetz, who works as a registered nurse and volunteers as a cheerleading coach, faces an uncertain recovery with potential long-term spinal complications that could affect her career and quality of life. The crash occurred when Perez-Ventura crossed into oncoming traffic while driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, striking Steinmetz’s 2023 Honda Civic with devastating force.

Pattern of Arrests and Releases Ignored Warning Signs

Perez-Ventura’s criminal timeline reveals alarming gaps in enforcement coordination that ultimately endangered public safety. After being deported from Texas in 2019 following illegal border crossing, he returned to the United States and was arrested for assault in Cincinnati during 2023. That same year, Westchester authorities arrested him for drunk driving but released him instead of holding him for immigration violations. Two additional DUI arrests in 2024 followed the same pattern, with agencies releasing him despite his illegal status and escalating criminal behavior.

Sheriff Jones suspects other agencies deliberately avoided sending Perez-Ventura to Butler County jail because they knew he would be properly held and deported. This suggests jurisdictional tensions where some law enforcement priorities may conflict with immigration enforcement and public safety. The pattern demonstrates how fragmented decision-making across multiple agencies can enable dangerous individuals to remain in communities where they pose ongoing threats to law-abiding citizens.

Justice and Accountability Moving Forward

Perez-Ventura now faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault, driving without a license, and obstruction of justice while being held in Butler County custody. Sheriff Jones promised the suspect would serve American prison time before deportation, stating he won’t simply be released again as a repeat border crosser. The investigation revealed Perez-Ventura had no identification, provided false names and multiple birth dates to officers, and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign was established to help Steinmetz with medical bills, lost wages, and insurance deductibles since Perez-Ventura carried no insurance coverage. Sheriff Jones visited Steinmetz in the hospital and described her condition as involving serious pain with injuries likely to cause long-term issues. The case highlights the financial and physical burden placed on victims when illegal immigrants with no accountability cause preventable tragedies through repeated criminal behavior that should have resulted in deportation.

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