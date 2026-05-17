Remote Weapons on Target to JAM Satellites!

The U.S. Space Force is preparing to deploy three advanced electronic warfare systems capable of remotely jamming Chinese satellites, marking America’s most aggressive counterspace operation to date.

Story Highlights

Space Force will deploy Meadowlands jammers and two other systems targeting Chinese satellite communications in 2025

These mobile, remote-controlled weapons can disrupt enemy satellites without creating dangerous space debris

China’s rapid expansion of dual-use satellites with maneuvering capabilities has triggered U.S. defensive measures

L3Harris-developed systems represent a $2.4 billion investment in America’s space dominance strategy

America’s New Space Warfare Arsenal

The U.S. Space Force has completed final verification tests on three electronic warfare systems designed to neutralize Chinese satellite threats. The flagship Meadowlands jammer, developed by L3Harris under a contract initiated in 2014, leads this new counterspace capability. These ground-based, mobile systems can be operated remotely to jam satellite communications across multiple frequency bands. Unlike kinetic weapons that destroy targets and create debris, these jammers produce reversible effects that deny adversaries use of their space assets while avoiding escalation.

Just in: The US military is close to fielding two new weapons designed to temporally jam Chinese and Russian intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites, giving the Pentagon three counter-space capabilities, according to new Space Force data https://t.co/jgiDZnYfEG — Anthony Capaccio (@ACapaccio) November 4, 2025

Chinese Space Threats Drive Urgent Response

China’s People’s Liberation Army has dramatically expanded its satellite constellation, launching advanced platforms capable of proximity operations and orbital maneuvers near U.S. assets. These dual-use satellites, ostensibly for civilian purposes, possess capabilities that alarm American military planners. Chinese satellites can now conduct surveillance, communications interception, and potentially offensive operations against critical U.S. military and commercial space infrastructure. The PLA Strategic Support Force has demonstrated increasing sophistication in counterspace technologies, including GPS jamming and satellite tracking capabilities that threaten American operational security.

Strategic Deployment Timeline Accelerated

Space Delta 3, the U.S. Space Force unit specializing in electronic warfare, will receive the first operational Meadowlands systems in early 2025. The deployment timeline has been accelerated following successful completion of extended verification tests in October 2024. Two additional electronic warfare systems will complement the Meadowlands jammers, creating a comprehensive counterspace capability. This represents the most significant expansion of U.S. offensive space operations since the Space Force’s establishment in 2019. Military planners view these systems as essential deterrents against Chinese aggression in the space domain.

Protecting American Space Superiority

These new jamming capabilities address a critical vulnerability in America’s space-dependent military operations. Chinese satellites have conducted suspicious proximity operations near U.S. assets, raising concerns about potential interference or intelligence gathering. The reversible nature of electronic jamming allows American forces to respond to threats without triggering debris-causing retaliation that could harm commercial satellites. Defense experts emphasize that maintaining space superiority is essential for protecting GPS navigation, military communications, and missile defense systems that underpin American national security. This technological advancement ensures America can defend its space assets against foreign adversaries seeking to exploit our dependence on satellite infrastructure.

The deployment of these electronic warfare systems demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to American technological dominance and military readiness. As China continues expanding its aggressive space program, these defensive measures protect the satellite networks that modern American life depends upon daily.

Sources:

2025 Global Counterspace Capabilities Report – Secure World Foundation

The US Begins Deploying Meadowlands Jammers Against Russian and Chinese Satellites Starting in 2025 – SatNews

Space Threat Fact Sheet – U.S. Space Force

Space Force Meadowlands Electronic Warfare Delivery 2025 – Defense Scoop

Deterring China’s Use of Force in the Space Domain – CNA