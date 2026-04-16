SCOTUS Justice ATTACKS Colleague — Forced to APOLOGIZE

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a rare public apology to Justice Brett Kavanaugh after personally attacking his privileged background in a desperate attempt to undermine his support for enforcing immigration laws.

Story Highlights

Sotomayor criticized Kavanaugh’s upbringing at a University of Kansas event, claiming he couldn’t understand hourly workers’ struggles.

Her remarks breached long-standing Supreme Court norms of collegiality among justices.

She apologized on April 15, 2026, calling her comments “inappropriate” and “hurtful” without naming Kavanaugh.

The incident stems from a 2025 ruling enabling ICE to resume immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

The Immigration Ruling at the Center

In September 2025, the Supreme Court issued an order in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, lifting lower court restrictions on ICE immigration stops in Los Angeles. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the sole concurring opinion for the 6-3 conservative majority. He argued ethnicity could serve as a relevant factor alongside others in enforcement decisions, provided it was not the sole basis. Kavanaugh described such stops as brief encounters, allowing legal residents to go free upon proof of status. This decision restored federal authority to secure borders amid rising illegal immigration concerns.

Fresh Humiliation for SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor As She Has to Apologize to Brett Kavanaugh for Cheap Shothttps://t.co/ToADbl48fK — RedState (@RedState) April 16, 2026

Sotomayor’s Public Attack

On April 7, 2026, at the University of Kansas School of Law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor targeted an unnamed colleague—clearly Kavanaugh—over his stance. She stated, “This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.” She added that some people cannot understand others’ experiences. Kavanaugh, from a Washington, D.C., family where his father lobbied and his mother served as a prosecutor and judge, fits her description of privilege. These remarks escalated a legal dispute into personal territory.

The Formal Apology and Its Timing

Sotomayor released a three-sentence apology on April 15, 2026, via the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office. She admitted referring to a disagreement with a colleague but making “inappropriate” remarks. “I regret my hurtful comments. I have apologized to my colleague,” she wrote, again avoiding Kavanaugh’s name. This came days before justices resumed oral arguments on April 20. The apology underscores the rarity of such public criticism among sitting justices, violating norms of judicial restraint even amid sharp ideological divides.

Justice Sotomayor dissented in the 2025 case, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson. Her 21-page dissent warned against government seizures based on appearance as Latino, speaking Spanish, or holding low-wage jobs. She claimed the majority made such individuals “fair game.” Yet her personal attack shifted focus from law to ad hominem, prompting the retreat.

Breaches of Judicial Norms

This episode marks an exceptional violation of Supreme Court decorum. Justices maintain public collegiality despite 6-3 conservative-liberal splits. Sotomayor’s direct assault on a colleague’s life experience over immigration enforcement deviates from traditions of restraint. It highlights deepening divisions on civil rights and border security, extending to justices’ personal perspectives. Both sides of the aisle increasingly see elite institutions as out of touch, prioritizing ideology over impartial justice and the rule of law that underpins American liberty.

Conservatives view the ruling as essential America First policy under President Trump’s second term, countering open-border failures that fueled illegal immigration and strained communities. Liberals decry it as discriminatory, yet Sotomayor’s apology reveals limits to such rhetoric. This incident reinforces frustrations with a judiciary—and government—where personal biases threaten foundational principles of fairness and equal application of law.

Sources:

CBS News: Sotomayor apologizes to Kavanaugh for ICE arrests remarks

SCOTUSblog: Justice Sotomayor apologizes for inappropriate remarks about Justice Kavanaugh

Politico: Sonia Sotomayor apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh