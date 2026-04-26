Shocking Tax Cuts: What’s the Catch?

President Trump’s new affordability agenda targets the economic woes exacerbated by previous administrations, promising relief for struggling Americans.

Story Highlights

President Trump’s strategy focuses on deregulation, tax cuts, and spending reductions.

Wage growth is now outpacing inflation, marking a significant economic improvement.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act extends Trump-era tax reforms to boost affordability.

Concerns over potential national debt increase due to tax cuts without spending offsets.

Trump’s Affordability Agenda: A Comprehensive Approach

Following his re-election, President Trump has prioritized a robust affordability agenda, aiming to tackle the economic challenges left behind by the previous administration. His plan, which became operational in early 2025, integrates deregulation, tax cuts, and federal spending reductions. The strategy is designed to reverse inflationary pressures attributed to the prior administration’s policies, emphasizing market-based solutions over government intervention.

Trump’s approach includes the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025, which extends the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This legislative milestone introduces new tax provisions aimed at increasing household income support. Key features include exemptions on tips and overtime, aimed at bolstering the purchasing power of American families.

Economic Context and Legislative Measures

The agenda operates within a context of declining inflation, which fell to 2.7 percent by late 2025, while wage growth surpassed inflation at 4.1 percent during the same period. These figures indicate an improvement in real wages for American workers, showcasing the initial success of Trump’s policies in enhancing economic conditions.

Housing affordability remains a critical focus, with bipartisan support emerging for tax credit expansions such as the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act. These measures are expected to boost affordable housing supply, addressing one of the primary drivers of inflation identified by industry experts.

Challenges and Future Projections

Despite positive early indicators, the Trump administration acknowledges that the full impact of these policies will take time to materialize. Price reductions are projected to unfold over months or even years as deregulation and increased competition gradually lower costs.

The administration’s commitment to fiscal responsibility is under scrutiny, with some analysts projecting a significant increase in national debt if spending cuts do not accompany the tax reductions. The Congressional Research and Fiscal Bureau has highlighted the potential for a $7.75 trillion increase in debt through 2035 unless offsetting measures are implemented.

Sources:

Heritage Foundation on Trump’s Affordability Agenda

Housing Finance Magazine’s Perspective on Housing Policies

Congressional Research and Fiscal Bureau Analysis

Wikipedia on Trump’s Economic Policies