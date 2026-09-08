South Park Makes Another Trump-Era Move

South Park will be called “South America” for Season 29, a straight-faced gag aimed at President Trump’s renaming spree and timed to its premiere.

Story Snapshot

The creators announced a rename to “South America” with a pointed statement.

The jab riffs on Trump-linked renaming pushes that dominated headlines.

Season 29 debuts Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Coverage across major outlets confirms the announcement came Sept. 8, 2026.

The announcement: a title swap with teeth

Trey Parker and Matt Stone said they are changing the show’s name to “SOUTH AMERICA,” tying the move to Trump-style renaming and saluting “the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google,” with a wink at their corporate parent, “Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation”. Multiple outlets reported the statement on Sept. 8, 2026, framing it as a clear political joke and a brand prank rolled into one. The creators have long used sharp satire to jump into the news cycle.

The timing tracks classic showmanship. The rename landed eight days before the Season 29 premiere. Comedy Central’s prior schedule release lists Wednesday, Sept. 16, 10 p.m. ET/PT, keeping the franchise in its long-time slot and signaling business-as-usual beneath the punchline. Media coverage linked the rename to recent Trump naming drives, which have fueled weeks of headlines and online brawls. That linkage gave the move instant oxygen and a clear cultural target.

What the joke aims at—and why it works

The gag echoes real-world fights over renaming public places during Trump’s second term. Newsrooms tied the creators’ statement to that trend and described the move as a dig at the president’s push to stamp his preferences on maps and markers. The line about Apple and Google, plus the nod to Paramount, packs company satire inside political satire. That layering lets fans read it as a Trump riff and as a roast of tech and corporate power, both ripe targets in 2026.

Audiences reward this kind of two-level jab. Marketing research finds humor and satire drive attention and sharing when the joke ties tightly to the brand and its voice. South Park has that fit locked in after nearly three decades. The show’s signature is fast, topical heat that travels well across clips, quotes, and screen grabs. That makes the rename a message and a distribution strategy at once, a known pattern in political comedy launches.

How the rollout maximizes attention

The creators dropped one sharp, repeatable line, which outlets lifted into headlines the same day. That compressed message lets fans and critics spread the bit without extra framing. The move also keeps the premiere date in every write-up, turning a political riff into free placement for the schedule. From a conservative common-sense lens, this is show business doing what it does best: selling a date, selling a joke, and staying on brand without hiding the hustle.

South Park rebrands to ‘South America,’ mocking Trump over 'Lake America' order https://t.co/KoJmI7XwuJ — Chucho Pertinaz (@ChuchoPertinaz) September 9, 2026

Some readers will see partisanship first. Others will see a long-running comedy doing its thing. Both are true enough for the purpose here. The only fixed points are the name gag, the premiere, and the press echo. Season 29 arrives as planned, and the franchise leans into a cultural fight that guarantees attention. That is not chaos; it is craft. The title may not last beyond the window, but the imprint in the audience’s mind likely will, right when new episodes need it.

Sources:

nypost.com, usatoday.com, collider.com, tvline.com, bleedingcool.com

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