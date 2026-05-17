Tom Brady’s CLONED Dog Sparks FASCINATING QUESTIONS

The cloning of Tom Brady’s dog sparks a heated ethical debate, raising concerns about the future of biotechnology.

Story Highlights

Tom Brady announces his dog Junie is a clone of his late pet, Lua.

The cloning was facilitated by Colossal Biosciences, a company Brady invests in.

Colossal has recently acquired Viagen Pets and Equine, expanding cloning capabilities.

The event ignites discussions on the ethics and future of pet cloning.

Tom Brady’s Unique Venture into Pet Cloning

On November 4, 2025, Tom Brady, the iconic NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports broadcaster, unveiled that his new dog, Junie, is a genetic clone of his beloved late pet, Lua. This revelation coincides with Colossal Biosciences, a biotech firm where Brady holds an investment, acquiring Viagen Pets and Equine, a leader in animal cloning. Brady’s decision highlights both his personal attachment and financial interests in advancing biotechnology.

This announcement has brought pet cloning into the public spotlight, an area traditionally shrouded in controversy over its ethical implications. Brady, leveraging his celebrity status, may just have shifted public perception by normalizing cloning practices for emotional closure.

The Intersection of Celebrity and Biotechnology

Tom Brady’s involvement in Colossal Biosciences is more than just a personal endeavor; it reflects a growing trend where celebrities use their influence to shape emerging industries. By investing in biotechnology, Brady not only seeks a “second chance” with Lua but also positions himself at the forefront of a potentially booming market. This move could prompt other high-profile figures to explore similar avenues, further commercializing pet cloning.

The acquisition of Viagen Pets and Equine by Colossal underscores the seriousness of Brady’s commitment. This strategic move not only broadens Colossal’s cloning capabilities but also solidifies its position as a dominant player in the biotech industry. As cloning technology advances, its implications on biodiversity and species preservation are both promising and contentious.

Ethical Concerns and Industry Implications

The ethical debates surrounding pet cloning are far from resolved. Critics argue that cloning diminishes the unique bond between pets and owners, reducing animals to mere commodities. Meanwhile, advocates highlight the potential for cloning technology to save endangered species, presenting a compelling case for its continued development. The public’s reaction to Brady’s announcement may serve as a barometer for broader societal acceptance of cloning practices.

As the pet cloning industry garners more attention, regulatory scrutiny is likely to intensify. The government will need to carefully balance scientific progress with ethical considerations to ensure responsible oversight. For now, Brady’s venture into cloning remains a testament to the powerful intersection of personal loss, technological advancement, and commercial opportunity.

Sources:

Tom Brady Says His Dog Is a Clone of Family’s Previous Pet

Ex-NFL Superstar QB Tom Brady Reveals That His Dog Is a Clone

Did Tom Brady Clone His Dog Junie & Lua? All You Need To Know About His Company Colossal Sciences