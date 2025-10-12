$700M More for Illegals Than For Police Funds

Oregon’s leaders have sparked outrage by pouring over $700 million more into free health care for illegal immigrants than into funding their own state police, raising urgent questions about public safety and government priorities.

Story Snapshot

Oregon’s 2025–2027 budget allocates $1.5 billion for health benefits to illegal immigrants, dwarfing the $717 million set aside for state police.

Enrollment in the “Healthier Oregon Program” nearly doubled projections, causing a $260 million budget shortfall in 2024.

Oregon’s spending shift comes amid a national surge in illegal immigration and continued debates over taxpayer priorities and public safety.

Critics warn this policy erodes fiscal responsibility and undermines law enforcement while incentivizing further illegal immigration.

Oregon’s Budget Shift: Health Care for Illegal Immigrants Outpaces Police Funding

Oregon’s latest budget for 2025 to 2027 allocates an unprecedented $1.5 billion—combining state and federal funds—to provide health care benefits to individuals regardless of immigration status. This sum exceeds the $717 million earmarked for the Oregon State Police by over $700 million, making Oregon one of the first states to spend more on health coverage for illegal immigrants than on its entire state police force. The Healthier Oregon Program, which began as “Cover All People,” has ballooned in cost due to expanded eligibility and unexpectedly high enrollment.

The program’s rapid growth can be traced back to a racial justice council convened in 2020 by then-Governor Kate Brown, which recommended expanded health coverage for immigrants. Initially capped at $100 million, the program has expanded eligibility to all ages since 2022, with enrollment reaching 93,000—nearly double official projections. By October 2024, the Oregon Health Authority reported a $260 million budget shortfall for the program, revealing the significant financial strain placed on the state as it struggles to keep up with demand.

State and Federal Dynamics: Creative Funding and National Trends

Federal law generally bars illegal immigrants from Medicaid and most federal health programs, except for emergencies and pregnancy care. To bypass these restrictions, Oregon has relied on state funds and creative accounting strategies—such as hospital taxes leveraged to draw down federal matching funds. This approach, while legal, has fueled debate over whether state leaders are prioritizing the needs of non-citizens over those of law-abiding Oregonians. Oregon’s decision is part of a broader trend, with states like California and Illinois also expanding health coverage for illegal immigrants, though some have begun rolling back such programs due to mounting budget pressures.

This budgetary maneuvering takes place against a backdrop of increased illegal immigration nationwide, particularly during the Biden administration, and ongoing debates over how best to balance compassion with fiscal responsibility. Oregon’s progressive political climate and Democratic legislative dominance have enabled such ambitious expansions, but not without fierce opposition from conservatives, law enforcement advocates, and many taxpayers.

Stakeholder Tensions: Law Enforcement and Taxpayer Concerns

Key stakeholders in this controversy include the Oregon Health Authority, the legislature, and advocacy groups that support expanded coverage for all residents. Meanwhile, the Oregon State Police, tasked with protecting the public, face a comparatively smaller budget. Opponents, including many Republicans and public safety advocates, argue that prioritizing health care for illegal immigrants over law enforcement undermines public safety and fiscal discipline. Critics also question the legality and sustainability of the program, especially as enrollment and costs continue to outpace projections, putting additional pressure on state finances and potentially crowding out resources for other essential services.

Advocacy groups and progressive lawmakers frame the policy as a moral imperative and a public health necessity. However, many Oregonians see it as emblematic of misplaced priorities—channeling taxpayer money away from core responsibilities like policing and toward programs that may incentivize further illegal immigration. The debate has spilled into public protests and heated legislative sessions, reflecting deep divisions over the state’s direction.

Broader Implications: National Precedent and Constitutional Concerns

Oregon’s experience may set a precedent for other states considering similar expansions of benefits to illegal immigrants. While supporters point to improved health outcomes for immigrant communities, critics argue that such policies erode the rule of law, strain state budgets, and undermine the social contract between government and citizens. The shift in priorities—placing the needs of those here illegally above law enforcement—raises alarms for Americans who value constitutional principles, limited government, and the protection of law-abiding families.

Experts from organizations like the Paragon Health Institute and Kaiser Family Foundation acknowledge that expanded coverage can improve health outcomes but caution that fiscal sustainability is a serious challenge. As Oregon continues down this path, other states—and the nation as a whole—will be watching closely to see whether this approach is sustainable or if it will force a reckoning with the core values that underpin American society.

Sources:

KFF: Recent State Actions Impacting Immigrants’ Access to State-Funded Health Coverage and Other Public Programs

The Read Lion/Daily Caller News Foundation: Oregon now spends more on program offering free health care for illegal immigrants than state police

HealthInsurance.org: Can undocumented immigrants get Medicaid?

Politifact: Shutdown Medicaid illegal immigrants Democrats

White House: WFTCA-Illegal-Immigrant-Healthcare-Memo-FINAL.pdf

KFF: Key Facts on Health Coverage of Immigrants

NILC: Fact-checking immigrants’ health care and the 2025 tax and budget law