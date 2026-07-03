Artists Flee — Trump Show Goes On

Democrats are boycotting America’s 250th birthday party — and some performers walked out too — but Trump’s Great American State Fair opened anyway, with military bands, flyovers, and a packed patriotic message on the National Mall.

Story Snapshot

President Trump headlined the Great American State Fair on June 24, 2026, marking America’s 250th anniversary with a 16-day festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Seven Democratic-led states — including Massachusetts and North Carolina — refused to send official delegations, calling the event too political, while private businesses from those same states still showed up.

Several musical artists, including Martina McBride and Brett Michaels, pulled out of the concert lineup, citing a “heated political environment” and saying they expected a nonpartisan event.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy introduced Trump at the rally and openly mocked the artists who dropped out, framing their exits as political opposition to the president.

Trump Opens America’s 250th Birthday Celebration

President Trump kicked off the Great American State Fair on June 24, 2026, on the National Mall. The event, organized through Freedom 250, was billed as a 16-day celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Programming included military flyovers, performances by the United States Marine Band and the U.S. Army Band, Armed Forces Choirs, and Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA.” Trump told the crowd, “America is back,” and compared his movement to the spirit of the founding generation.

Freedom 250 organizers said the event charges no participation fees and set aside space for all 56 U.S. states and territories. Private organizations from Democratic-led states still showed up. The Illinois Riverfront Museum and New York’s “I Love New York” tourism campaign both took part, even though their state governments officially sat out. Organizers said the fair was built to showcase American history, innovation, culture, faith, military service, and the future of the country.

Democrats Boycott, Artists Walk Out

Seven Democratic-led states — Massachusetts, North Carolina, Washington, Illinois, Oregon, Connecticut, and Maine — declined to send official delegations. Their governors said the event felt too political and partisan. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey went further, accusing Trump of using the fair to “get money into his own pocket.” The White House pushed back, calling the state opt-outs politically motivated and arguing the event remained nonpartisan.

Several performers also pulled out before opening day. Martina McBride, Young MC, Brett Michaels, and The Commodores all withdrew from the concert lineup. Most cited a “heated political environment” and said they had expected a nonpartisan celebration when they signed on. Some also mentioned budget concerns. The mix of reasons leaves some question about whether politics alone drove their decisions, but the departures drew national attention either way.

Duffy Fires Back — and the Political Divide Shows

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy introduced Trump at the rally and did not hold back. He openly mocked the artists who canceled, saying they were “dogging on the libtards that canceled on us.” His remarks made clear that at least some in the administration viewed the withdrawals as a political attack, not a neutral business decision. The moment underscored how charged the atmosphere around the event had become, regardless of what organizers intended.

You poor MAGAt saps. You fall for labels over and over again. This wasn't the "Great American 'State' Fair." This was the piss-poor trump rally that you schnooks are only too happy to pay for. It was poorly attended. Those who did attend, walked out of his speech. What fools. — Jack Adler (@jackiadler84) June 27, 2026

On-the-ground reports painted a mixed picture of opening day. A reporter from the Washingtonian described the first day as sparsely attended and “shockingly boring,” with some booths sitting empty. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Deutsche Welle both noted the missing state delegations and dropped performers. Power outages also hit the fairgrounds on opening day, adding to early stumbles. Still, the crowds that did attend largely embraced the patriotic theme — and the politics that came with it. Whether the Great American State Fair lands as a genuine national celebration or a partisan showcase may depend entirely on which America you belong to.

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