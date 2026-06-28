A St. Paul school board clerk told dog owners to “piss on the White corpses,” and parents are asking why someone trusted with children talks this way [1].

Story Snapshot

Chauntyll Allen’s Facebook comment targeted “White corpses” in cemeteries amid a dog park fight [1] .

. Minneapolis park officials voted to close the Minnehaha dog park over claims of a sacred Indigenous site [3] .

. Allen serves as clerk for St. Paul Public Schools, raising standards questions for a public official [1] .

. Allen faces past federal charges tied to a protest inside a church, deepening concerns about judgment [12].

What Allen Said And Why It Sparked Outrage

Chauntyll Allen posted on Facebook, “Leave the indigenous land sacred and piss on the White corpses,” during a heated debate over a popular off-leash dog park in Minneapolis. Her words spread fast and drew anger from parents, veterans, and faith leaders. Many said the line mocked Christian burial grounds and grieving families. Critics argued that public servants must keep standards of respect. The comment became the story, drowning out debate over the park itself [1].

Allen is not a random poster. She is the elected clerk for the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education. That role involves trust, records, and order. Parents asked if this tone reflects school values. They want schools focused on reading, safety, and discipline. They do not want racial insults or hostility toward people of faith. The controversy also revived concern over rising activism inside school governance, rather than service to students and families [1].

The Dog Park Closure Driving The Fight

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted eight to one to close the Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park by the end of 2026. Officials cited the site’s name, Mni Owe Sni, also called Coldwater Spring. They said the area is a Traditional Cultural Place for Dakota tribes and may include unmarked graves linked to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Park leaders framed the move as respect for history and culture. Dog owners called it an overreach that ignores community needs [3].

Debate over sacred sites often gets tense. Some want firm protection for places tied to tribal history. Others warn that closures based on broad claims can limit public access without clear proof. In this case, both sides say they respect history. But Allen’s remark changed the tone. It framed the dispute as a racial and religious clash, not a land-use decision. That hardened views and pulled focus from practical options like buffers, signage, or rerouting trails [3].

Claims About Cemeteries And Basic Facts

Allen’s post also said to use “White Christian” cemeteries as dog parks. That idea breaks down on basic facts. Major St. Paul cemeteries, like Catholic Calvary and historic Oakland, hold people from many backgrounds. Cemeteries are not government dog runs. Bodies are buried in caskets and vaults, not exposed on the surface. The literal image of dogs urinating on “corpses” is false and inflammatory. Many readers saw the line as a crude insult to faith and family, not a serious policy view [1].

Conservatives argue that civic life needs shared respect. That means protecting sacred Indigenous sites when evidence supports it, and also honoring Christian graves and the families who visit them. The country can do both with clear rules, local votes, and open records. When leaders jump to demeaning talk, they divide neighbors. That blocks common-sense fixes, like seasonal closures, targeted protections, or relocating fencing, which could balance access with heritage [3].

Why Parents And Taxpayers Care About Conduct

Allen already faced public scrutiny for a 2023 protest inside Cities Church. Reports said she was arrested and later faced federal charges tied to that action. Families now connect that past event to her new comment. They see a pattern of extremes toward people of faith. They ask if school leaders who manage budgets, safety, and hiring should model calm judgment. They want unity, not threats to constitutional respect for religion and equal treatment [12].

Local boards control a lot: curriculum, discipline, and the tone of public life. Voters can attend meetings, file public records requests, and insist on standards. They can also demand clear evidence for land claims before parks are closed, and real engagement with neighbors who use them. Order and fairness are conservative values. They start with leaders who choose reason over rage. Minnesota can protect sacred ground and still respect every grieving family at a cemetery [3].

Sources:

[1] Web – School Board Clerk: Make White Christian Cemeteries Into Dog Parks So …

[3] Web – Minnesota school board member under fire after saying dogs should …

[12] Web – Minnesota school board member Chauntyll Allen ripped by state …

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