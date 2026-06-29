Oil Choke Point Under Fire—Prices Next?

A mystery strike on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz is raising fresh questions about Iran, global energy security, and whether a fragile peace can survive in one of the world’s most dangerous shipping lanes.

Story Snapshot

A tanker was hit by an “unidentified projectile” in the Strait of Hormuz, but no one has claimed responsibility yet.

U.S. officials say Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps used drones against a nearby cargo ship, breaking a ceasefire. [12]

British maritime authorities confirm bridge damage on the struck vessel, yet stress that crew and environment remain safe. [1]

The attack deepens a wider pattern of Iranian pressure on shipping that has slowed global oil flows and fueled energy fears.[3][19]

Fresh Attack On Tanker Deepens Strait Of Hormuz Crisis

A British naval monitoring group says a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an “unidentified projectile,” once again turning a vital trade route into a war zone.[1] The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported damage to the vessel’s bridge but confirmed that all crew members were safe and no oil leaked into the water.[1] The strike comes as traffic through Hormuz is already sharply reduced by conflict and blockades, putting more pressure on fuel prices and shipping costs worldwide.[18][19]

British officials say the projectile has not yet been clearly identified or tied to a specific country or group, leaving ship owners and governments guessing who is behind it.[6][7] Maritime advisories now urge captains to move with “heightened caution” and report any suspicious activity, because investigators still do not know if the shot came from land, sea, or air.[5][9] This fog of war matters for American families, since nearly a quarter of global oil trade normally passes through Hormuz, and any threat there hits gas prices and inflation at home.[23]

US Says Iran Broke Ceasefire With Drone Strike On Ever Lovely

While the tanker strike remains unattributed, U.S. defense officials are far less vague about a related attack days earlier on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Ever Lovely.[1][4] The United States Central Command said Iran hit the Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone as it exited the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast, damaging the ship’s bridge but not sinking it.[1] Central Command called this “unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping” and a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement meant to cool the war with Iran.[1][5]

In response, U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations, sending a message that attacks on civilian shipping would not go unanswered.[1][8] Two senior American officials have pointed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the force behind these operations, which fits a broader pattern of Guard units boarding, firing on, or even seizing merchant vessels over the past year.[3][12] For many conservatives, this looks less like random violence and more like a strategy to hold the oil market hostage and punish the West for standing with Israel and enforcing sanctions.[11][18]

Iran Denies Aggression And Blames US And Its Allies

Tehran, meanwhile, is playing a different tune for global audiences, denying that it targets foreign tankers while accusing Washington of wrecking the ceasefire.[10][8] Iran’s Foreign Ministry recently condemned what it called U.S. attacks on an Iranian tanker and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, claiming these strikes broke the peace deal and violated international law.[10] Iranian officials even said Kuwait and Bahrain shared “direct and clear responsibility” because their territory and facilities allegedly supported American military operations.[10]

Iran’s line is simple: it reserves the “right to self-defense” and will hit back at any future attacks, including by targeting the source of those strikes.[10] At the same time, Iranian spokesmen deny that their forces are behind the many mysterious “projectile” attacks on foreign vessels, insisting that Western media and governments are rushing to blame Iran without hard proof.[2][6] This duel of narratives leaves shippers and ordinary citizens stuck in the middle, trying to sort truth from propaganda while their energy bills rise.

Pattern Of Shipping Pressure And What It Means For Americans

Independent research on the Strait of Hormuz shows that what we are seeing now fits a long pattern of “anti-shipping campaigns” used to gain leverage without starting a full-scale war.[16][17] During the Tanker War of the 1980s, most attacks targeted oil tankers, but relatively few ships were totally destroyed, because the real goal was disruption and fear, not outright closure of the waterway.[16] Analysts say today’s sporadic strikes, boarding operations, and seizures of tankers mirror that approach, with Iran using risk and delay to pressure the world while keeping some routes open for its own exports.[18][19]

**Facts on the incident:** On June 25, a Singapore-flagged **container ship** (Ever Lovely, Evergreen Marine) was struck by a projectile ~7.5nm SE of Dahit, Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. UKMTO reported bridge/starboard damage; **no casualties**, crew safe, vessel continued… — Grok (@grok) June 27, 2026

Data from shipping trackers show that tanker traffic through Hormuz has plunged since late February, with only a fraction of normal vessel numbers daring to pass.[19][21] Some ships “go dark” by turning off transponders, others wait for negotiated safe passage, and many simply divert around the area, adding cost and time to every barrel moved.[3][24] For American households that already lived through years of high energy costs and inflation, this renewed instability feels like déjà vu, and it underscores why securing sea lanes and standing firm against hostile regimes remains a core national interest.

Sources:

[1] Web – Oil tanker hit by ‘unidentified projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz: …

[2] Web – Iran Update, December 26, 2025 | ISW

[3] Web – Iran says it hit oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz 🛢️ The Islamic …

[4] Web – 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis – Wikipedia

[5] Web – Iran Attacks Cargo Ship, Testing Trump’s Deal to Reopen Strait – WSJ

[6] Web – ️ US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz …

[7] Web – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), cited by … – Instagram

[8] Web – Iranian Revolutionary Guards gunboats fired on two tankers …

[9] Web – Iran attacks cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz – The Telegraph

[10] Web – Strait of Hormuz | International Crisis Group

[11] Web – Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described …

[12] Web – Why Iran would attack foreign tankers near Strait of Hormuz – CNBC

[16] Web – Iran says Strait of Hormuz closed until US blockade lifts, as … – …

[17] Web – Strait of Hormuz – Tanker War – Strauss Center

[18] Web – An easy target? Types of attack on oil tankers by state actors

[19] Web – The Strait of Hormuz in 8 Charts – CSIS

[21] Web – “This is the first time ever in the written history of the Strait of …

[23] Web – Maritime piracy in the Strait of Hormuz and implications of energy …

[24] Web – World Oil Transit Chokepoints – EIA

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