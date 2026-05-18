Automatic Registration System EXPOSED — Non-Citizens Voted

A federal investigation has exposed how Michigan’s automatic voter registration system allowed hundreds of non-citizens to infiltrate jury pools and voter rolls, revealing a systemic vulnerability that threatens election integrity in a critical swing state.

Story Highlights

239 non-citizens discovered in Macomb County jury pool over just four months, with 14 registered to vote and at least one casting multiple ballots

House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Rep. John James demand DOJ briefing on whether similar vulnerabilities exist nationwide

Michigan’s automatic voter registration tied to driver’s licenses creates loophole allowing non-citizens into electoral system

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson disputes severity, claiming only four actual non-citizens registered while Republicans call findings “alarming”

Federal Probe Targets Michigan Voter Registration Flaws

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Michigan Representative John James launched a formal investigation in February 2026 into Michigan’s jury pool and voter registration processes after Macomb County officials uncovered systematic inclusion of non-citizens. The lawmakers requested a briefing from Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding DOJ awareness of the issue and whether similar problems plague other states. The investigation specifically targets Michigan’s automatic voter registration system, which registers individuals when they obtain driver’s licenses or state identification unless they actively decline. This mechanism created vulnerabilities that allowed non-citizens to enter both jury pools and voter rolls.

Macomb County Clerk Uncovers Widespread Non-Citizen Inclusion

Between September 2025 and January 2026, Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini conducted routine cross-checks between Michigan’s Qualified Voter File and county jury pool records. His audit revealed 239 non-citizens appeared in the jury pool during just four months, which Forlini characterized as occurring “at an alarming rate.” Of those individuals, 14 were registered to vote at some point, and at least one non-citizen cast multiple ballots. These findings raise serious questions about citizenship verification procedures when Michigan residents obtain state identification documents. The discovery prompted Forlini to publicly announce his findings in January 2026, escalating what began as a county-level administrative audit into a federal investigation.

Partisan Battle Erupts Over Investigation Scope

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sharply disputed the characterization of the problem, claiming only four individuals flagged by Forlini were actually non-citizens registered to vote. Benson criticized the investigation as “reckless” and accused Republicans of prioritizing “headlines over facts,” arguing that eligible Michigan voters face risks of losing registration without notice due to the probe. Comer countered that the Attorney General possesses authority under the Civil Rights Act to address such violations, framing non-citizen jury pool inclusion as a potential federal crime with nationwide implications. The disagreement reflects deeper partisan divisions over election integrity concerns, particularly in Michigan, a critical swing state where the DOJ already sued over voter information issues in late 2025.

Nationwide Implications for Automatic Registration Systems

The investigation’s scope extends beyond Michigan’s borders, as Comer and James specifically asked whether other states face similar vulnerabilities in their automatic voter registration systems. Their letter to Attorney General Bondi requested information on whether state, county, or local officials have resisted or delayed cooperation with DOJ inquiries into non-citizen voting issues. The timing proves significant, occurring during the 2026 election cycle amid ongoing national debates about immigration policy and election security. Non-citizens who illegally voted face potential felony charges, while the investigation may trigger legislative reforms to automatic registration policies and citizenship verification procedures across multiple states. This undermines the fundamental principle that only citizens participate in American elections, a cornerstone concern for those who believe secure elections require robust verification systems.

Long-Term Consequences for Election Administration

The investigation will likely influence national policy debates about automatic voter registration mechanisms and driver’s license issuance procedures for years to come. While Democratic officials note no validated evidence shows non-citizen voting has swayed any federal election results, the documented presence of non-citizens in Michigan’s electoral infrastructure raises legitimate questions about administrative competence and citizenship verification protocols. The House Oversight Committee awaits DOJ response to its briefing request while Michigan’s Secretary of State conducts a parallel investigation. Potential outcomes include criminal prosecutions of non-citizens who voted illegally, legislative changes to Michigan’s registration system, and establishment of new federal oversight mechanisms for state election administration. The resolution of this investigation may determine whether automatic registration systems require fundamental restructuring to prevent non-citizens from accessing electoral processes.

Sources:

Comer and James Investigate Integrity of Michigan Jury-Pool Selection – House Oversight Committee

James Comer Investigates Reports of Noncitizens Found on Key Swing State’s Voter Rolls – Fox News