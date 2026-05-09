Bizarre DEADLY Wedding–Not The Usual Festivities

A Georgia groom who shot his bride’s stepfather seven times at his own wedding reception now faces murder charges after a district attorney pushed a second grand jury to indict—despite the county sheriff calling it the “clearest case of self-defense” he’s seen in 30 years of law enforcement.

Story Snapshot

Aaron Derek White, 33, indicted for felony murder and aggravated assault in January 2026 after second grand jury review of July 2024 wedding shooting

White shot stepfather Jason Maughon seven times after alleged assault during chaotic reception involving prior gunfire; claims self-defense

First grand jury declined homicide indictment citing insufficient evidence; Butts County Sheriff opposes second prosecution attempt

District Attorney Jonathan Adams argues deadly force was disproportionate against unarmed man; defense attorney calls charges politically motivated

Wedding Day Shooting Sparks Self-Defense Debate

Aaron Derek White shot and killed Jason Maughon, 44, on July 14, 2024, during White’s wedding reception at an outdoor venue in rural Butts County, Georgia. Maughon, the bride’s stepfather, allegedly charged and struck White following a violent altercation that had already involved gunfire from another relative. White retrieved a firearm from his truck and fired seven shots into Maughon, who was unarmed. White sustained a hand injury during the confrontation and maintains he feared for his life after Maughon allegedly threatened to “cut” him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Butts County Sheriff’s Office conducted the initial investigation.

First Grand Jury Declines Homicide Charges

A grand jury convened in April 2024 or 2025 declined to indict White on homicide charges, citing insufficient evidence to overcome self-defense claims. The same jury indicted other individuals for aggravated assault related to the broader wedding melee, but those charges were later dismissed by the district attorney. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, who has 30 years in law enforcement, publicly endorsed White’s self-defense claim, calling the case the clearest such scenario he had encountered. This initial decision appeared to vindicate White’s account that he acted reasonably amid the chaos of gunfire and physical assault at his own wedding celebration.

Second Grand Jury Reverses Course on Indictment

Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams re-presented the case to a second grand jury in early 2026, citing new ballistics evidence and a site visit to the wedding venue. The second panel indicted White for felony murder and aggravated assault, leading to his arrest in late January 2026. White posted a $100,000 bond the same day and was released pending trial. DA Adams argued that while White had the right to defend himself, firing seven shots into an unarmed man during a fistfight constituted disproportionate deadly force under Georgia law. Sheriff Long publicly disagreed with the decision to re-present the case, highlighting a rare rift between local law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.

Political Motivations Alleged in Prosecution Push

Defense attorney Bret Dunn accused DA Adams of pursuing the indictment for political reasons, noting that Adams is reportedly campaigning for a judgeship. Dunn pointed to the victim’s family’s dissatisfaction with the first grand jury’s decision as pressure that may have influenced the second prosecution attempt. The defense maintains that the chaotic environment—including prior gunfire from another wedding guest and Maughon’s aggressive advance—justified White’s belief that deadly force was necessary. This case underscores tensions in Georgia’s self-defense statutes, which require a reasonable belief of imminent death or serious bodily harm to justify lethal response. The proportionality question will ultimately fall to a trial jury to decide.

Family and Community Divided Over Charges

White’s bride, Kailagh, has stood by her husband, calling him her “best friend” and expressing belief in his self-defense claim despite the tragedy that marred their wedding day. Jason Maughon’s father, Dan Maughon, has publicly stated that “justice will prevail,” reflecting the victim’s family’s determination to see accountability. The case has fractured relationships within the extended family and placed Butts County’s criminal justice system under scrutiny. The sheriff-prosecutor divide raises concerns about prosecutorial overreach and whether political ambitions or family pressure should influence the re-examination of cases already reviewed by a grand jury. White awaits trial with the cloud of potential life imprisonment hanging over his marriage and future.

Sources:

Groom Indicted After Second Grand Jury Reviews Death of Bride’s Stepfather, Shot 7 Times – CrimeOnline

Groom Gets Murder Charge for Shooting His Wife’s Stepfather at His Own Wedding – WSB-TV

Groom Shoots and Kills Wife’s Stepfather at His Wedding After Fight Over Drunk Relative – Law&Crime

Groom Murder Wedding Georgia – The Independent