DOJ Finds UNEXPECTED Numbers of DEAD Voters—Massive System Fail

The Department of Justice has uncovered hundreds of thousands of deceased individuals and tens of thousands of noncitizens registered on voter rolls across multiple states, revealing widespread administrative failures in election systems that officials have long denied.

Story Snapshot

DOJ found hundreds of thousands of dead people on voter rolls in just 16 reviewed states

Tens of thousands of noncitizens discovered registered to vote, though only dozens actually cast ballots

Federal lawsuits filed against 29 states refusing to turn over voter registration data

Critical distinction emerges between messy voter rolls and actual fraudulent voting incidents

DOJ Uncovers Massive Voter Roll Problems

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced that the Department of Justice has discovered hundreds of thousands of deceased individuals remaining on state voter registration rolls, along with tens of thousands of noncitizens who are registered to vote. The findings came after the DOJ launched a nationwide campaign to obtain voter registration records from all states. Only 16 states, primarily Republican-leaning jurisdictions like Florida and Texas, voluntarily complied with the federal requests. The Justice Department subsequently filed lawsuits against 29 states and the District of Columbia to compel access to unredacted voter rolls.

The Critical Distinction Between Registration and Fraud

While the DOJ’s findings sound alarming, a crucial distinction exists between ineligible registrations and actual fraudulent votes cast. Despite identifying hundreds of thousands of deceased registrants, the DOJ has only documented dozens of instances where noncitizens actually voted illegitimately. This gap reveals that voter roll maintenance problems do not necessarily translate to widespread voting fraud. Stanford researcher Andrew Hall examined 4.5 million voter records and found only 14 possible cases of ballots cast on behalf of deceased individuals, characterizing voter fraud as extremely rare in actual practice.

Federal-State Power Struggle Over Election Data

The DOJ’s aggressive pursuit of state voter registration data represents an escalation in federal oversight of election administration, sparking constitutional concerns about state sovereignty. The refusal of 34 states and the District of Columbia to voluntarily hand over their voter rolls reflects deep skepticism about federal intentions and concerns over voter privacy. This creates a fundamental tension: Americans across the political spectrum agree that election integrity matters, but many also worry about concentrated federal power over state-run election systems. The litigation now working through courts will determine whether Washington can compel states to surrender sensitive voter information.

What The Numbers Really Mean

Context matters when evaluating the DOJ’s claims. Even if 50 illegitimate votes were cast, this would represent only 0.000007 percent of approximately 680 million votes cast in recent elections, according to Democracy Docket analysis. The presence of deceased individuals on voter rolls primarily reflects administrative maintenance challenges rather than evidence of votes cast in their names. States employ varying standards for removing ineligible voters, creating inconsistencies nationwide. While cleaning voter rolls remains important for public confidence, the actual rate of fraudulent voting appears vastly smaller than registration problems suggest, raising questions about whether the DOJ’s campaign addresses real fraud or administrative housekeeping.

Sources:

Noncitizens, Dead People by Tens of Thousands on Voter Rolls, But Can Anything Be Done?

Dead People Don’t Vote: Study Points to Extremely Rare Fraud

Trump DOJ’s Voter Rolls Grab Has Unearthed a Tiny Number of Illegitimate Votes

Justice Department Sues Five Additional States for Failure to Produce Voter Rolls