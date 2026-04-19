Principal HONORED By the GRATEFUL Students He SAVED

An Oklahoma high school principal took a bullet to the leg yet tackled and held down an armed intruder, saving lives in a heroic act that exposes glaring failures in school security.

Story Highlights

Principal Kirk Moore of Pauls Valley High School restrained gunman Victor Hawkins despite being shot in the leg during the confrontation.

Another staff member disarmed Hawkins, leading to his immediate arrest on multiple firearm charges.

Students honored Moore by crowning him prom king, celebrating his bravery amid trauma.

The incident underscores vulnerabilities in rural school entries, fitting a pattern of threats by former students.

The Confrontation Unfolds

Victor Hawkins, a former Pauls Valley High School student, entered the rural Oklahoma school during hours armed with a firearm. He ordered two students to get on the ground, prompting them to flee. Principal Kirk Moore immediately jumped on Hawkins, tackling him to the floor. CCTV footage captured Moore holding the suspect down even as Hawkins shot him in the leg. The rapid intervention prevented broader harm in what sources describe as a potential school shooting.

Another unnamed staff member then disarmed Hawkins and called for help. Police arrested Hawkins on-site, charging him with two counts of Pointing a Firearm, one count of Shooting with Intent to Kill, and two counts of Unlawful Carry. These charges align with Oklahoma statutes for such violations. Moore received hospital treatment but recovered quickly enough to resume duties.

Community Response and Recognition

Students at Pauls Valley High School rallied around their principal, crowning Kirk Moore prom king at the school’s prom. This tribute inverted typical power dynamics, with youth honoring the authority figure who protected them. The gesture boosted community morale in Garvin County, contrasting the violence with celebration. Pauls Valley Public Schools managed the response, prioritizing safety and normalcy by holding the event.

The heartwarming honor highlights psychological recovery through positivity. It reflects resilience in a small-town setting where personal relationships amplify such acts. No further incidents occurred, and Hawkins remains in custody facing prosecution.

Broader Implications for School Safety

This event fits a national pattern of school intrusions since Columbine in 1999, including Oklahoma cases like the 2018 Bartlesville threat. Precedents such as the 2018 Noblesville intervention by a teacher show staff action reduces casualties, per FBI active shooter analyses. Rural schools like Pauls Valley face unsecured entry risks, fueling debates on security versus rights in gun-friendly states.

A heroic principal who restrained a gunman at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma was crowned prom king after students voted to honor his selfless act. Video shows students cheering and applauding Principal Kirk Moore as he walked through the crowd to receive his crown. pic.twitter.com/WNanCsca5U — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2026

Short-term effects include heightened awareness and minor local costs for police and hospital services. Long-term, Moore’s actions model active intervention training, evolving beyond “see something, say something.” Politically, it reinforces calls for better protocols without relying solely on distant police responses. Both conservatives valuing self-reliance and others frustrated with government failures see this as proof that individual courage fills voids left by bureaucratic shortcomings.

Sources:

High school principal tackles gunman, stopping shooting in Oklahoma (prom king short implied)