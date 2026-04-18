EXPOSED–Biden BLOCKED Christian Families From Fostering Children

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has exposed how the Biden administration systematically excluded Christian families from fostering children through federal regulations that prioritized ideological compliance over expanding care for vulnerable kids.

Story Snapshot

Biden-era HHS proposed mandatory gender identity affirmation rules that effectively barred Christian foster families

RFK Jr. announced policy reversals on April 17, 2026, to end religious exclusions and expand foster parent pool

Nineteen Republican attorneys general opposed the rules as First Amendment violations threatening foster care availability

The controversy echoes Supreme Court precedents protecting faith-based agencies from anti-religious discrimination

Biden Administration’s Controversial Foster Care Rule

The Biden administration’s Administration for Children and Families proposed the “Safe and Appropriate Foster Care Placement Requirements” rule in September of the prior year, mandating that foster parents honor children’s chosen names, pronouns, and gender identities. The regulation required maintaining environments completely free of hostility toward LGBTQI+ status, with compliance tied to federal funding. This effectively pressured states into adopting policies that many faith-based families could not accept without violating their religious convictions, creating a barrier for Christian participation in foster care.

RFK Jr.: Biden Administration Blocked Christians From Fostering Kids https://t.co/3WBq3Ouasa — BrandonHeadrick (@HeaBrandon) April 17, 2026

Religious Liberty Versus Ideological Mandates

Nineteen Republican attorneys general, led by Alabama’s Steve Marshall, formally opposed the proposed rule through a joint letter, arguing it violated the First Amendment and would worsen existing foster care shortages. The attorneys general noted the rule lacked evidentiary support and contradicted the Supreme Court’s 2021 Fulton v. City of Philadelphia decision, which protected Catholic agencies’ rights to decline certifications based on religious beliefs. The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission challenged the Biden administration’s assumption that only gender affirmation ensures child safety, calling this a false premise that forces faith-based organizations to abandon core convictions.

RFK Jr. cited a critical 2:1 ratio of foster children to available families, emphasizing that restricting Christian participation exacerbates shortages in a system desperately needing more homes. Senator Tim Scott accused the Biden administration of caving to far-left pressure at the expense of children’s welfare. The controversy reflects broader tensions between religious freedom protections and expanding anti-discrimination laws following Supreme Court decisions like Obergefell and Bostock, which extended protections to sexual orientation and gender identity but created conflicts with faith-based service providers in healthcare, education, and social services.

Trump Administration Reverses Course

On April 17, 2026, Secretary Kennedy publicly announced the Trump administration would reverse Biden-era policies, stating the previous administration “was excluding an entire class of people because of their religious beliefs” and declaring “we are changing that.” This announcement coincided with Attorney General Pamela Bondi hosting the first meeting of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, established under Executive Order 14202. The task force highlighted multiple examples of alleged Biden-era religious discrimination, including pressures on faith-based hospitals and investigations targeting homeschooling families, framing the foster care rules as part of a broader pattern.

The proposed rule’s public comment period had ended before the Biden administration left office, but the regulation was never finalized, leaving it vulnerable to immediate reversal by the incoming Trump team. Faith-based advocates celebrated the policy shift as restoring constitutional protections and expanding opportunities for thousands of Christian families willing to provide foster care. The reversal positions the Trump administration as defending traditional values against what supporters characterize as government overreach that prioritizes progressive ideology over religious liberty and practical solutions to the foster care crisis affecting America’s most vulnerable children.

Sources:

Christian Foster Parents Discriminated Against New Biden Administration Proposal – Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Biden Admin Blocked Christian Families From Adopting Children – LifeNews

Attorney General Pamela Bondi Hosts First Task Force Meeting to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias – Department of Justice

State AGs Say New HHS Foster Care Rule Would Violate Christian Families’ Rights – Straight Arrow News