NYC Shields a Murderer

New York City’s sanctuary rules are colliding head-on with federal immigration enforcement after DHS says the city refused to hold a man charged in a random arson that killed four people—including a 3-year-old.

Quick Take

DHS says NYC refused an ICE detainer request for Roman Ceron Amatitla, a Mexican national charged with arson and multiple murders in Queens.

The March 16 Flushing fire killed four people and injured seven, intensifying scrutiny of sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with ICE.

NYC policy reportedly blocks honoring ICE detainers unless certain conviction thresholds are met and ICE provides a judicial warrant.

DHS warns the suspect could be released after the local criminal process, because the city will not transfer him to federal custody for removal proceedings.

A deadly Queens arson case becomes a federal-local flashpoint

New York City officials are under renewed pressure after the Department of Homeland Security blasted the city for declining to honor an ICE detainer request tied to Roman Ceron Amatitla, 38. Authorities say Amatitla is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson for a March 16 apartment building fire in Flushing, Queens. Four people died, including a three-year-old child, and seven others were injured.

'Insanity': DHS Blasts NYC for Refusing ICE Hold on Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 4 in Random Arsonhttps://t.co/JTEPXlmhK6 — RedState (@RedState) April 17, 2026

ICE submitted its detainer request to the New York City Department of Correction on Tuesday, April 15, seeking to have the city hold Amatitla so federal agents can take custody for removal proceedings. DHS officials responded publicly on April 16–17 after the city declined. The practical concern DHS is spotlighting is timing: once the local criminal case reaches a stage where the city would otherwise release or no longer hold him, federal authorities may not get a handoff.

How sanctuary policies shape what NYC can—and won’t—do

The dispute sits inside a long-running legal and political framework: New York City’s sanctuary policies restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in certain circumstances. Reporting on the current case says the city’s Department of Correction is barred from honoring ICE detainers unless the person has been convicted of qualifying serious crimes and ICE provides a judicial warrant. That structure reflects an intent to limit local involvement in federal immigration enforcement, even when ICE makes a request.

That policy design is the core of the present standoff. DHS is asking for custody based on immigration enforcement needs, while the city is pointing to rules that set narrow conditions for compliance. Supporters of sanctuary policies typically argue these limits reduce fear in immigrant communities and encourage cooperation with local police. Critics counter that the same limits can block common-sense coordination in high-risk cases—especially when a defendant is accused of extreme violence and ICE says it is prepared to initiate removal proceedings.

DHS escalates pressure on Hochul and Mamdani amid broader enforcement fights

DHS’s public statements used unusually blunt language, arguing the city is putting politics over public safety. The agency also called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani to prevent the suspect’s release and to revisit policies DHS says “shield” criminal illegal immigrants. In parallel, the research notes Hochul proposed legislation that would further bar local police departments from partnering and cooperating with ICE—another sign that state and city leaders are moving in the opposite direction from Washington on enforcement.

The numbers DHS cites—and what can and can’t be verified from available reporting

DHS is also tying the Queens case to broader claims about the downstream effects of non-cooperation. According to DHS, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers led to 6,947 illegal immigrants being released from January 20 to December 1, 2025, including individuals accused of crimes such as homicides, assaults, robberies, weapons offenses, and sexual predatory offenses. Those figures, as presented in the cited reporting, have not been independently verified within the provided research and should be read as DHS’s stated accounting.

Even with that limitation, the political significance is easy to see. In an era when many voters—right and left—say government prioritizes ideology and bureaucracy over basic competence, cases like this become a stress test: can institutions coordinate to keep dangerous defendants from slipping through jurisdictional cracks? Federal officials argue that refusing detainers undermines enforcement and public safety, while city officials emphasize rules meant to constrain local participation in immigration actions.

The unresolved question is what happens after the local criminal process runs its course. DHS says the risk is not hypothetical: without cooperation, the federal government may be forced to track and re-arrest a removable non-citizen later, rather than taking custody directly from a jail. For conservatives who favor ordered immigration and clear lines of accountability, the case underscores a basic demand: if government can’t coordinate after a mass-casualty allegation, voters will keep doubting whether leaders serve the public—or the system.

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‘Insanity’: DHS Blasts NYC for Refusing ICE Hold on Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 4 in Random Arson

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