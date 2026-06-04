Chinese Takeover Hits American Schools

Chinese-backed companies now control hundreds of American schools, raising urgent questions about foreign influence over our children’s classrooms and the future of U.S. education.

Story Snapshot

Over 240 private K-12 schools in the U.S. are now owned by Chinese-backed companies, with millions more flowing into public school programs.

Congressional investigations and new legislation are targeting foreign ownership and funding in U.S. education, spurred by national security risks.

Many American families express deep concern about curriculum shifts, data privacy, and ideological influence on students.

Financial pressures and lack of oversight have left U.S. educational institutions vulnerable to outside control and manipulation.

Chinese Investment Surges in American Schools

Since 2017, a wave of acquisitions by Chinese companies has swept through the American private education sector. Groups like Spring Education Group, backed by Chinese capital, now own more than 240 independent K-12 schools across 19 states. At the same time, Chinese government-linked funding—totaling over $17 million—has poured into U.S. public school programs. These developments have accelerated in recent years, with 2023-2025 seeing a sharp rise in both acquisitions and political scrutiny as lawmakers, parents, and experts warn of the dangers posed by foreign control over American classrooms.

American educational institutions face a perfect storm: financial vulnerabilities, declining enrollment, and rising costs have made schools easy targets for foreign investors. Chinese companies often operate through U.S. subsidiaries or holding firms, creating opaque ownership structures that make it difficult for parents and policymakers to track who is really in charge. The Chinese government, through state agencies like the Ministry of Education and United Front Work Department, has openly articulated its ambition to export “excellent Chinese culture” and extend ideological influence abroad—including in the United States. For many Americans, this raises red flags about the erosion of local control and the potential manipulation of curriculum and values.

National Security and Data Privacy at Stake

Legislators such as Senators Tom Cotton and Bill Cassidy, as well as Representatives Dave Joyce and Michael Rulli, have voiced strong concerns about the national security risks associated with Chinese ownership of U.S. educational assets. The 2017 Chinese National Intelligence Law requires all Chinese entities to cooperate with state intelligence operations, meaning any company with Chinese ties could be compelled to hand over sensitive data. For U.S. schools—especially those serving children of military families or in strategic communities—the implications for data privacy and national security are profound. Lawmakers are now pushing for stricter transparency requirements and outright bans on foreign government-linked funding in American schools.

Parents and local communities are increasingly alarmed by the lack of oversight and the possibility of subtle curriculum changes. While some administrators tout the financial relief and expanded programs made possible by foreign funding, critics warn that these benefits come at the cost of American values and educational integrity. The memory of Confucius Institutes, once widespread in U.S. universities before being shuttered for similar concerns, serves as a stark reminder of how foreign influence can quietly infiltrate core institutions. Many now see the K-12 sector as the next battleground for ideological competition and cultural control.

Policy Responses and the Fight for Educational Sovereignty

In response to mounting pressure, Congress and state legislatures have introduced bills to ban or strictly limit Chinese funding in both public and private education. Ongoing investigations have revealed not just the scale of foreign investment but also the convoluted ownership structures that make enforcement challenging. Some Chinese-owned companies have started divesting from high-profile assets, but the financial incentives—especially for struggling schools—remain strong. The Trump administration has signaled support for stronger oversight, emphasizing the need to “keep China out of America’s schools” and warning against the risks of globalist overreach and loss of educational sovereignty.

Why is America selling its schools to China? https://t.co/j7XNe5ymE6 — Dr Anthony Martin (@AMAinsight) November 20, 2025

The broader impact is clear: U.S. schools that rely on foreign capital now face uncertainty about future funding and control, while students and parents worry about the long-term effects on academic freedom, privacy, and core American values. The debate is far from over, but the trend is unmistakable—American education is at a crossroads, and the stakes for constitutional rights, family values, and national security have never been higher. As lawmakers move to protect our classrooms, the question remains: will America reclaim control over its schools, or will foreign influence continue to shape the minds of future generations?

Sources:

Is ‘Red Fred’ Educating Your Kids? – UnHerd

Foreign Funding in U.S. K-12 Schools – DefendingEd

The US Academic Partnership With China Under Strain – WTOP

House Majority Leader – Government Funding and Confucius Institutes

Keep China Out of U.S. Schools – Salem News