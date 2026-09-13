AI Doomsayers Are Getting Some Pushback

Vice President JD Vance told Americans not to fear artificial intelligence—and then explained how to make it serve workers, not replace them.

Story Snapshot

Vance urged optimism on artificial intelligence while acknowledging real risks.

He warned that excessive regulation could “kill” a vital industry.

Skeptics, including top economists and executives, warn of mass job losses.

Early labor data shows mixed, limited effects on jobs so far.

Vance’s Core Message: Confidence, Not Panic

Vice President JD Vance said the country should meet artificial intelligence with optimism and discipline, not dread. He told workers, “We shouldn’t be afraid of artificial intelligence,” and argued that a healthy economy uses tools to raise the value of human labor. His point did not deny risk; it set a tone. Fear freezes progress. Confidence demands rules that fit the facts, and a plan to turn tools into better wages, safer work, and faster growth.

Vance linked that tone to policy. He has pressed allies abroad and at home to avoid rules that smother new firms before they scale. He said heavy-handed regimes would “kill” a transformative industry and hand the future to rivals. That frame matches a long American habit: regulate clear harms, but do not criminalize innovation. Build guardrails where stakes are highest, and let competition deliver value to workers and consumers.

The Risk Argument: Big Warnings From Big Names

Not everyone buys the optimism. Nearly two hundred economists and technology leaders warned this summer that artificial intelligence could displace many jobs even as it lifts living standards. They argued that as systems grow more capable, they may take over a large share of human work. The letter pressed leaders to prepare now, so disruption does not outrun families and small businesses that cannot absorb shock on their own.

Some executives go further. Anthropic’s chief executive Dario Amodei predicted that artificial intelligence could wipe out half of entry-level white-collar roles within a few years and drive unemployment much higher. He said the technology is beginning to outperform humans in many mental tasks. These claims fuel calls for strict safety standards and slower model rollouts. Supporters say that common rules would reduce accidents and gaming of the system across firms.

Sorting Hype From Reality: What The Data Shows So Far

Evidence to date looks less dramatic than the loudest warnings. A New York Federal Reserve analysis found that artificial intelligence so far changes skill needs more than it erases jobs. Hiring and headcounts show muted impacts at the national level. This does not settle the question; it just shows today’s labor market has absorbed early tools without a jobs cliff. Policymakers should watch real measures, not vibes or marketing decks, as firms move from pilots to production.

Vice President JD Vance Comments on AI Frontier Companies Requesting Govt Regulation https://t.co/3JGHU8fdAB — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 14, 2026

Bigger studies also point to nuance. Some research finds exposure to these tools links to small drags on headcount growth, not a collapse. Consultants see potential for higher demand and lower inequality if adoption pairs with training and process redesign. That pairing matters. Tools without redesign become layoffs. Tools with redesign become productivity, better service, and higher pay. The difference comes from managers, not magic software switches.

A Conservative Path: Build, Compete, Protect Humans

Three steps fit both common sense and American conservative values. First, build. Cut red tape on energy, data centers, and network upgrades so the United States can run the compute our economy needs. Vance has tied local backlash to deeper power shortages and called for more capacity to keep the edge in artificial intelligence. Reliable power and faster permitting turn talk into factories, research labs, and middle-class jobs.

Second, compete. Set simple, tough rules in the few zones where mistakes carry real harm—defense, critical infrastructure, elections, and kids. Keep humans in command on lethal force decisions and high-risk actions. Outside those zones, lean on liability, transparency, and open competition, not pre-clearance. This keeps power with citizens and small firms, not only with giant platforms and bureaucracies.

Jobs First: Turning Tools Into Paychecks

Third, protect human work by making adoption pro-worker. Tie tax credits to worker training, on-the-job upskilling, and shared gains when productivity rises. Encourage local colleges to offer short, targeted certificates that map to tools used by nearby employers. Push agencies to buy systems that lift caseworker speed or nurse accuracy, not systems that deskill and then eliminate whole teams. The government buys a lot; it should buy in ways that model the right behavior.

Vance’s message lands because it pairs American grit with a plan. The loudest voices on risk demand fear first and proof later. That gets the causality backwards. Build strength, set clear guardrails where stakes are high, and measure outcomes. If the numbers shift, tighten rules. If workers win, scale what works. Courage with accountability beats alarmism or blind faith—and it keeps the future made in America.

Sources:

nypost.com, dispatch.com, americanrhetoric.com, dailysignal.com, forbes.com, yahoo.com, thewrap.com

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