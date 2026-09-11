Hurricane Surf Exposes Costly Malibu Weakness

A giant sinkhole up to 30 feet deep forced Malibu to declare a local emergency and evacuate 31 oceanfront properties.

Story Snapshot

Malibu declared a local emergency after a massive sinkhole opened near Sea Level Drive.

Officials say the hole threatens homes and blocks emergency access to the neighborhood.

Evacuation orders, red tags, and a temporary shelter followed as crews moved in.

High tides and rain linked to Hurricane Marie worsened coastal flooding risks.

City’s Emergency Move And What Triggered It

City of Malibu officials declared a local emergency on September 8, 2026, after a large sinkhole opened near 31630 Sea Level Drive. The City said the hole posed an imminent danger to nearby homes and residents. The proclamation described a collapse about 25 to 30 feet deep and roughly 30 by 60 feet in size. The City tied the fast action to public safety and loss of safe access for first responders in the affected area.

City updates state the hazard began developing on September 7, then became visible by the morning of September 8. Later that day, Malibu issued evacuation orders, red-tagged properties, and closed the private road to traffic. Deputies notified residents in person and the City sent Everbridge alerts. A temporary shelter opened at Malibu High School for those who needed a place to go. These steps match a standard emergency response for coastal collapse.

Why Access Loss Drove Evacuations

City officials emphasized that blocked access, not just ground failure, raised the risk. The City reported that Fire and Sheriff’s teams could not safely reach the area due to the collapse. That access loss led to red tags across all 31 properties, even as damage levels varied by parcel. The evacuation aimed to keep people out of harm’s way while crews assessed the ground and worked to protect utilities and the roadway from further failure.

Malibu tied the rapid worsening to high surf, high tides, and rain linked to Hurricane Marie. A Coastal Flood Advisory remained in effect through the evening of September 8. City statements framed the sinkhole as part of wider coastal erosion pressures that hit the neighborhood all at once. This weather-driven surge increased wave attack on the shoreline and likely sped up the collapse’s growth during the day.

What We Know About Location And Ownership Claims

City records identify the address zone and the scale of the emergency but do not assign public blame or list homeowner names. Multiple outlets reported that the driveway and frontage linked to a property reportedly owned by actor Nicolas Cage were affected. The City’s public documents focus on safety, access, and weather risks, not celebrity links. For this event, the clear public record is the emergency order and the evacuation scope reported by Malibu.

AccuWeather’s summary echoed the City’s timeline and the scale of the sinkhole, including the emergency order and the access shutdown to dozens of homes. That outside report tracked with Malibu’s numbers and the sequence of actions during the day on September 8. While it added color on surf and wind, its core facts aligned with the City’s releases, giving readers a consistent picture across sources.

Why This Matters Beyond Malibu

California coastal towns face a hard pattern. Erosion, higher tides, and strong storm surge can turn a driveway collapse into a neighborhood shutdown. Malibu’s steps show how fast that can happen when first responders lose safe access to homes. Residents on both sides of the political aisle see a system that often reacts late, spends big, and still leaves basic infrastructure at risk from known coastal threats.

A large sinkhole in Malibu swallowed the driveway and front deck of a house reportedly belonging to the actor Nicolas Cage on Sept. 8. It's believed the hole is a result of large ocean waves that pounded the California coast due to Hurricane Marie. pic.twitter.com/nu2oty38p7 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 11, 2026

People worry about what comes next. Homeowners ask how long emergency fixes last. Taxpayers ask who pays when private seawalls fail and public crews rush in. Leaders often promise plans, but permits, funding, and lawsuits slow work while storms do not wait. This case underlines a bigger lesson: local governments need faster pathways to shore up access roads and utilities before the ground gives way, not just after the sinkhole opens.

Sources:

nypost.com, malibucity.org, accuweather.com

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