Elite Mayor DESTROYS Programs He Once Attended

New York City’s new socialist mayor is dismantling opportunities for high-achieving kindergartners under the guise of equity, threatening to drive thousands of families out of the city’s already struggling public school system.

Story Snapshot

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is eliminating gifted and talented programs for kindergartners, affecting roughly 2,100 students annually

Nearly half of surveyed parents indicate they would leave NYC public schools if the program ends

Critics warn the policy will harm low-income gifted students while driving middle-class families from the system

Legal challenges are expected from parent groups who successfully defended similar programs in court

Socialist Mayor Targets Excellence in Education

Mayor Zohran Mamdani advanced his campaign promise in early 2026 to eliminate separate gifted and talented programs for New York City kindergartners. The Democratic socialist mayor, who ironically attended the elite Bronx Science specialized high school himself, argues the programs perpetuate racial segregation and inequity. The plan specifically targets kindergarten entry into G&T programs while potentially leaving third-grade entry points intact. Fewer than four percent of kindergartners—approximately 2,100 students in 2023-24—currently participate in these accelerated programs that use faster pacing with curricula similar to standard classes.

Parents Prepare Mass Exodus From Public Schools

Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education conducted surveys revealing nearly half of parents would withdraw their children from NYC public schools if gifted programs disappear. This potential exodus threatens the city’s education budget and enrollment stability. The Department of Education’s own 2022-23 surveys documented strong parental demand for rigorous instruction options. Middle-class, white, and Asian families view these programs as critical pathways to quality public education amid shortages of high-performing school options. Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo warned during the 2025 mayoral race that eliminating opportunities for excellence fails to help underserved children, while Republican Curtis Sliwa advocated for easier qualification standards instead.

Hypocrisy and Legal Battles Loom

Sarah Parshall Perry of Defending Education, a watchdog group that previously won legal battles preserving gifted programs, condemned Mamdani’s plan as foolhardy hypocrisy. Perry noted the mayor benefited from specialized education himself while now denying similar opportunities to students from humble backgrounds. The Washington Post editorial board blasted the equity rationale, highlighting the firestorm over denying bright children’s educational needs. Defending Education and parent coalitions are preparing legal challenges based on equal protection claims and potential discrimination. The organization previously defeated attempts to eliminate these programs through judicial policy-making, establishing precedents that could complicate Mamdani’s implementation efforts.

Program History Reveals Failed Reform Attempts

NYC’s gifted and talented programs originated in 2006 with a citywide test for four-year-olds that created limited spots predominantly filled by families who could afford test preparation. This led to racial disparities in a school district where 62 percent of students are Black or Latino. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed phasing out elementary G&T programs in 2021, shifting from tests to teacher nominations and lotteries, but his successor Eric Adams abandoned the full phase-out. Adams minimally expanded seats by just 100 while introducing grades-based and lottery selection systems that failed to resolve underlying inequities or satisfy demand, with 9,227 students eligible for only 2,500 spots in 2022.

Low-Income Gifted Students Face Greatest Harm

Education experts warn Mamdani’s policy will most severely impact low-income high-performing students who rely on public gifted programs for academic advancement. Columbia University’s Jonathan Collins characterized the proposal as political maneuvering responding to mayoral race dynamics rather than sound education policy. The elimination mirrors failed experiments in Portland and Seattle, where similar equity-driven phase-outs drew criticism for punishing capable students. Short-term consequences include potential chaos in admissions processes and family flight from the public system. Long-term implications could include reduced outcomes for gifted students from disadvantaged backgrounds who lack private school alternatives, effectively replacing one form of inequity with another that denies all students access to rigorous academic challenge.

Sources:

Mamdani Will Discontinue Gifted Programs – NYU News

Mamdani floats plan to nix gifted and talented track for kindergartners – Chalkbeat New York

Education experts warn Mamdani plan could gut NYC gifted programs, hurt low-income students – Fox News

NYC Parents Oppose Ending K-GT Entry – PLACE NYC