EV Battery DANGER – Chinese Models Under Fire

A new report highlights significant safety concerns linked to Chinese-made EV batteries, potentially undermining consumer trust globally.

Story Overview

Reports indicate high failure rates in Chinese EV batteries, particularly in low-cost models.

Safety incidents, including fires, raise alarms in international markets.

Quality concerns are reportedly more severe in certain segments of the market.

Regulatory bodies and researchers call for tighter safety standards and oversight.

Chinese EV Batteries Under Scrutiny

Reports from 2023 to 2025 have highlighted significant concerns about the quality and safety of Chinese-made EV batteries. These concerns center on high defect and failure rates, particularly in low-cost domestic models and export vehicles to developing markets. Researchers and testing organizations have noted that failure and incident rates for some Chinese EV batteries exceed expected benchmarks, posing risks to consumer safety.

This scrutiny is especially focused on the risks of battery fires and thermal runaway events. These incidents have been documented in China’s domestic fleet and exported EVs, raising alarms across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Auto quality studies, such as those by J.D. Power, continue to document rising problem rates in new energy vehicles (NEVs), with powertrain and battery/charging issues remaining prominent.

Historical Context and Regulatory Response

China’s push to become a global leader in EV technology began in the late 2000s under the “Made in China 2025” strategic initiative. This led to the rapid expansion of its domestic New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market, making China the world’s largest EV market and a major export hub. However, the growth has not been without challenges, as early safety incidents like battery fires prompted domestic regulatory tightening.

Global automakers sourcing batteries from Chinese manufacturers have extended these safety concerns to international markets. Insurers and local regulators in importing countries have started collecting data on fire incidents and breakdowns, particularly in budget models. China’s EV supply chain remains highly tiered, with world-class cell producers and numerous smaller pack integrators targeting low-cost segments, often leading to thinner safety margins.

Current Developments and Future Implications

J.D. Power’s 2025 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study reports a rise in NEV problems, with an overall initial quality of 226 problems per 100 vehicles. Although there has been some improvement in battery/charging issues, powertrain and malfunction-related problems remain elevated. Importing markets have responded with increased technical inspection demands, with some countries delaying or restricting approvals for certain low-cost EVs pending additional safety data.

In response to these issues, major Chinese OEMs and battery suppliers are likely to increase investment in quality assurance and safety messaging to differentiate themselves. The ongoing international regulatory focus on battery safety may lead to tighter import restrictions for lower-cost Chinese EVs. Despite these challenges, Chinese battery technology from top-tier suppliers like CATL and BYD is still regarded as state-of-the-art, highlighting a mixed picture of quality across the sector.

Sources:

2025 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study (NEV-IQS)