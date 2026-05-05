Fire Hides Pregnant Mom’s Grisly Home Murder

A heartless 19-year-old thug stabbed a visibly pregnant mother to death in her own home during a brazen robbery, torching the place and slaughtering her dog—exposing the deadly risks of unchecked crime in our suburbs.

Story Snapshot

Eliza Morales, 30 and six months pregnant, murdered January 26, 2026, in Downers Grove, Illinois, apartment by Nedas Revuckas, 19, from nearby Westmont.

Revuckas stabbed Morales, her unborn daughter, and family dog; stole cellphone and work ID; set fire using stove to cover tracks.

Charged with three counts first-degree murder, robbery, intentional homicide of unborn child, aggravated arson, animal cruelty; court appearance January 28.

Family left devastated: husband Gabriel grieving, toddler safe with mother-in-law; community reels from random suburban violence.

The Brutal Attack Unfolds

On January 26, 2026, around 6:10 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze in the 2300-block of Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove. They discovered 30-year-old Eliza Morales, six months pregnant, with multiple stab wounds. Pronounced dead at the scene, Morales had been cooking dinner alone while her toddler stayed with mother-in-law Angelica Silva nearby. A second person received treatment for smoke inhalation. The attack shattered a quiet, family-oriented suburb in DuPage County, known for low crime.

Suspect’s Rampage and Rapid Arrest

Nedas Revuckas, 19, from neighboring Westmont, knocked on Morales’ door and demanded valuables. When she resisted at the doorstep, he stabbed her repeatedly, knowing she carried her unborn daughter due in March. Revuckas then stabbed the family dog, pocketed her cellphone and work ID, and left food burning on the stove to ignite a fire, aiming to destroy evidence. Police arrested him the next day, January 27, after swift investigation likely aided by camera footage.

Grievous Charges Protect Family Values

DuPage County prosecutors charged Revuckas with three counts of first-degree murder, robbery, intentional homicide of an unborn child, aggravated arson, and animal cruelty. These charges affirm Illinois law recognizing unborn children as victims in violent crimes, a win for pro-life principles conservatives champion. The case underscores prosecution’s leverage through evidence like stolen items, positioning for pretrial detention as a community threat on January 28 court date.

Family’s Heartbreak and Community Fallout

Husband Gabriel Morales, working during the attack, faces life without his wife: “I’m gonna spend the rest of my life missing her… continue to be strong for my family.” Angelica Silva called Morales a loving person, stunned by such evil. Niece Diana Varela questioned the attack on a pregnant woman. The fire displaced residents, boarded the building, and sparked uproar, heightening fears of doorstep robberies in vulnerable apartment complexes.

Justice Demanded Amid Broader Concerns

The ongoing homicide probe involves DuPage police, arson task force, and Illinois State Fire Marshal; coroner’s cause of death remains pending. Public tips sought via 630-434-5600. Short-term grief hits the family with funerals for mother and baby; long-term, Revuckas faces potential life sentence while widower rebuilds with toddler. This random savagery fuels calls for stronger suburban safety, rejecting soft-on-crime policies that endanger American families.

Sources:

Teen Charged With Killing Pregnant Mom in Robbery Attack

Downers Grove murder: Nedas Revuckas due in court on charges for killing pregnant woman Eliza Morales

Downers Grove police investigating death of pregnant woman in apartment fire on Ogden Avenue; homicide

Pregnant mother stabbed to death in west suburban fire: Downers Grove