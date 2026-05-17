Jeep Maker’s $26B Gamble Collapses

Stellantis just wrote off a staggering $26 billion in electric vehicle investments, confirming what millions of American drivers already knew: the forced green energy transition never matched reality.

Story Highlights

Stellantis recorded a €22.2 billion ($26 billion) charge in H2 2025, the largest single EV write-down in automotive history, admitting massive overinvestment in battery electric vehicles

The automaker canceled key EV projects including the Chrysler Airflow, electric Ram 1500, and affordable Jeep Renegade EV while reintroducing beloved V8 Hemi engines and traditional powertrains

Company shares plummeted 25.5% following the announcement as new CEO Antonio Filosa blamed predecessor Carlos Tavares for “over-estimating the energy transition” and ignoring customer preferences

Stellantis joins Ford ($19.5B), GM ($6B), and Volkswagen ($3.5B) in a $55 billion industry-wide retreat from aggressive electrification mandates pushed by globalist environmental agendas

Massive Financial Hit Exposes Green Energy Miscalculation

Stellantis announced on February 6, 2026, a €22.2 billion charge against its H2 2025 results, marking the automotive industry’s largest single write-down related to electric vehicle strategy. The charge includes €14.7 billion in product realignment costs from canceled EV platforms and products, €2.1 billion in supply chain resizing, and €5.4 billion in operational adjustments. This financial devastation represents €6.5 billion in cash outflows over four years and sent the company’s stock down 25.5% to approximately $7.10 per share, punishing investors who believed the EV hype.

Failed Leadership Chased Unrealistic Electrification Goals

Former CEO Carlos Tavares, who departed in December 2024 after profits plunged 70% in his final year, aggressively pushed Stellantis toward full electrification with promises of 11 pure EVs in 24 months and 100% electrification by 2025. These commitments ignored market realities and customer preferences, resulting in billions wasted on battery partnerships with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, underutilized factories, and unsellable electric platforms. Tavares’ ideological commitment to the green transition prioritized regulatory compliance and globalist environmental goals over the actual needs of truck and SUV buyers who form Stellantis’ core customer base.

Customer Preferences Drive Strategic Reset to Traditional Powertrains

New CEO Antonio Filosa, who assumed leadership in May 2025, implemented a decisive strategic reset acknowledging that “over-estimating the energy transition distanced us from buyers’ needs.” Stellantis canceled the Chrysler Airflow, electric Ram 1500, and $25,000 Jeep Renegade EV while discontinuing plug-in hybrid versions of popular models like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in January 2026. The company is reintroducing customer-demanded options including the V8 Hemi Ram pickup, six-cylinder Dodge Charger, and extended-range Ram 1500 REV featuring a gas generator hybrid system that provides real-world functionality without range anxiety or charging infrastructure dependence.

Filosa’s pivot toward what the company calls “freedom of choice” represents common-sense alignment with American consumers who repeatedly demonstrated through purchasing decisions that they want affordable, reliable transportation options rather than expensive, limited-range electric vehicles. The reset also includes quality improvements, with North American issues dropping 50% since early 2025, suggesting management is finally focusing on building vehicles people actually want to buy instead of pursuing virtue-signaling environmental credentials.

Industry-Wide EV Retreat Totals $55 Billion in Losses

Stellantis’ massive write-down represents the largest component of a $55 billion wave of EV-related charges across major automakers since September 2025. Volkswagen recorded a $3.5 billion charge in September 2025, followed by Ford’s devastating $19.5 billion write-down in December 2025 that included canceling large electric vehicles. General Motors added $6 billion in January 2026, creating a pattern of failed predictions about consumer appetite for government-mandated electric transportation. These combined losses expose how regulatory pressure and climate activism drove automakers to make catastrophically poor investments disconnected from market demand.

Green Illusion Suffers Major Setback As Stellantis Takes Massive €22BN EV Write-Down https://t.co/GTfSA3SnuO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 9, 2026

This industry-wide correction vindicates Americans who resisted the forced EV transition despite relentless pressure from environmental activists, legacy media, and the previous administration. The $55 billion in collective losses represents not just financial waste but a cautionary tale about central planning and government overreach attempting to dictate consumer choices through emission regulations and subsidies rather than allowing free markets to determine optimal energy solutions based on cost, performance, and infrastructure reality.

Sources:

The EV retreat deepens with $26 billion write-down from Jeep-maker Stellantis – Business Insider

Stellantis Plunges on €22 Billion Charges Tied to EV Retreat – Supply Chain Brain

Stellantis Resets its Business to Meet Customer Preferences and to Support Profitable Growth – Stellantis