Justin Bieber Look-a-Like Dupes Vegas Nightclub

In an audacious deception, a Justin Bieber impersonator infiltrated a prestigious Las Vegas nightclub, raising questions about security protocols at high-profile venues.

Impersonator’s Audacious Ruse at XS Nightclub

In August 2025, Dylan Desclos, a well-known Justin Bieber lookalike, managed to infiltrate XS Nightclub in the Wynn Las Vegas resort. With the help of a team posing as Bieber’s entourage and security, Desclos convinced both the staff and DJ Gryffin, the night’s headliner, that he was the real Bieber. This elaborate ruse allowed him to perform on stage and accumulate a significant bar tab.

The deception was soon uncovered, leading to a lifetime ban from all Wynn properties for Desclos. The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the vulnerability of high-profile venues to such impersonation schemes, emphasizing the need for more stringent security measures.

Background and Motivation

Historically, celebrity impersonators have been a staple of Las Vegas entertainment, often performing in tribute acts. However, incidents where impersonators gain unauthorized access to venues are rare. The rise of social media has increased the visibility of celebrity lookalikes, providing them with platforms to showcase their resemblance to famous personalities. Desclos, a French national, has previously gained attention for his uncanny resemblance to Bieber, leveraging it for notoriety and potential financial gain.

XS Nightclub, known for hosting celebrity guests and major musical acts, typically upholds strict security protocols. However, the convincing entourage and Desclos’s striking likeness to Bieber allowed him to breach these defenses, highlighting the sophisticated planning involved in such impersonations.

Implications for the Venue and Industry

The incident has resulted in immediate reputational damage for XS Nightclub and Wynn Las Vegas. As the story went viral on social media, the venue’s security procedures have come under scrutiny, forcing management to review and tighten their protocols. The broader Las Vegas nightlife and entertainment industry may also face increased pressure to implement stricter vetting processes for VIP guests and performers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, the incident has sparked public discourse around celebrity culture, impersonation, and security vulnerabilities. While some view the event as a harmless prank, others perceive it as a serious breach of trust and security. Regardless of perspective, the event underscores the growing sophistication of impersonators in the digital age.

