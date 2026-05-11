MAJOR RULE CHANGE: Language Ban on ALL Driver’s Tests

Florida just slammed the door on multilingual driver’s license testing, mandating English-only exams to protect lives on the roads—and Rod Thomson says every state should follow suit before more tragedies strike.

Story Snapshot

Florida’s FLHSMV enforces English-only for all driver’s license exams starting February 6, 2026, eliminating Spanish, Haitian Creole, and other languages to ensure road sign comprehension.

Governor Ron DeSantis praises the reform as essential for public safety, aligning with President Trump’s federal push for English proficiency.

Policy responds to deadly crashes like the 2025 St. Lucie incident, prioritizing American safety over multilingual accommodations.

Rod Thomson urges nationwide adoption to prevent non-English speakers from endangering highways amid ongoing immigration enforcement.

Implementation hits in days, with local officials urging preparation despite challenges for non-English speakers.

Policy Announcement Details

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the policy change on January 31, 2026, effective February 6. The mandate covers knowledge, skills, and oral exams for all license classes, removing non-English materials and banning interpreters statewide. Previously, non-commercial knowledge tests offered Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Portuguese options. Commercial tests limited to English and Spanish. FLHSMV updated systems immediately, requiring third-party testers and tax collectors to comply without exceptions. This uniform standard ensures drivers read English road signs critical for safe operation.

Public Safety Catalyst

A fatal August 2025 crash in St. Lucie County exposed risks when California-licensed trucker Harjinder Singh failed a roadside English test after an illegal U-turn that killed three. Federal rules under President Trump reversed Obama-era suspensions, enforcing English proficiency for commercial drivers since June 2025. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy labeled it a commonsense measure to understand signs and laws without translators. Florida’s action builds on this, positioning the state as a safety leader amid nationwide trucker removals and Senate Bill 86 targeting undocumented drivers.

Governor Ron DeSantis endorsed the reform on social media, stating it ensures drivers read road signs. This aligns with Trump’s March 2025 declaration of English as the official U.S. language, promoting national unity and rejecting diversity-driven risks that compromise highways.

Stakeholder Reactions and Implementation

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, daughter of immigrants, notified residents on January 30, 2026, urging preparation while affirming compliance prioritizes safety and dignity. FLHSMV emphasizes its leadership role in highway safety. Affected communities, including Hispanic, Haitian, and Portuguese speakers, face short-term licensing delays, but officials stress adaptation over accommodations that previously enabled unsafe drivers. No postponements or lawsuits reported as of February 3, 2026.

Impacts and National Model

Short-term effects include testing backlogs for non-English proficient applicants, echoing federal sidelining of thousands of unqualified truckers. Long-term, the policy reduces accident risks by guaranteeing sign readability, bolstering DeSantis and Trump agendas on limited government interference and common-sense security. Rod Thomson’s call for nationwide adoption resonates with conservatives frustrated by open-border policies that flooded roads with unqualified drivers. Florida sets a precedent, reinforcing English as essential for civic integration and protecting American families from preventable tragedies.

Sources:

Florida Restricts Driver’s License Exams to English Only

Florida Mandates English-Only Driver’s Test

Drivers Tests to Be English Only

Statewide Policy Change: All Florida Driver License Exams to Be Administered in English Only Beginning February 6

Florida Driver’s License Test English Only