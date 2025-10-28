Makeshift Belt Tourniquet Stops Trooper’s Death

Two off-duty nurses used a makeshift belt tourniquet to save a Kentucky State Trooper’s life after he was shot by a gunman during a routine traffic stop, proving once again that everyday heroes step up when our law enforcement officers face deadly threats.

Kentucky State Trooper Jude Remilien was shot in the leg during a traffic stop near Blue Grass Airport on July 13, 2025

Off-duty nurses Jessica Alexander and her daughter Taylor Hall used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet to stop life-threatening bleeding

Four Good Samaritans were honored as Team Kentucky All-Stars and received Citations for Meritorious Achievement from Kentucky State Police

The incident highlights the ongoing dangers law enforcement officers face during routine traffic stops

Traffic Stop Turns Deadly

On July 13, 2025, Kentucky State Trooper Jude Remilien conducted what appeared to be a routine traffic stop near Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. The situation escalated when a passenger in the vehicle opened fire, striking the trooper in the leg. This attack represents the constant threat our law enforcement officers face while protecting communities, turning ordinary police work into life-or-death encounters without warning.

The shooting occurred in an area not typically associated with high crime rates, demonstrating that violence against police officers can happen anywhere. Trooper Remilien found himself bleeding severely on the roadside, his life hanging in the balance as the gunshot wound threatened to cause fatal blood loss.

Nurses Deploy Life-Saving Skills

Off-duty nurses Jessica Alexander and her daughter Taylor Hall happened upon the scene immediately after the shooting. Recognizing the severity of Trooper Remilien’s injuries, they quickly assessed the situation and took decisive action. Using their medical training, the mother-daughter duo fashioned a makeshift tourniquet from a belt to control the life-threatening bleeding from the trooper’s leg wound.

Their quick thinking and professional skills proved crucial in preventing the trooper from bleeding out before paramedics arrived. Jessica Alexander’s husband Jimmy also assisted in the emergency response, while Officer Adam Arnold provided additional medical support with a conventional tourniquet. The coordinated efforts of these four individuals created a chain of life-saving care that ultimately preserved Trooper Remilien’s life.

Heroes Receive Well-Deserved Recognition

Kentucky officials rightfully honored these American heroes for their selfless actions. On July 24, 2025, Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman named all four rescuers as Team Kentucky All-Stars and commissioned them as Kentucky Colonels. This recognition acknowledges their extraordinary courage and quick response during a critical emergency.

The Kentucky State Police further honored the group on October 23, 2025, presenting them with Citations for Meritorious Achievement. Trooper Remilien has since recovered from his injuries, able to reunite with the heroes who saved his life. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community support for law enforcement and the value of citizens with medical training who step forward during emergencies.

