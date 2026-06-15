MALE Transgender TSA Agent Files Lawsuit to Pat-Down Women

President Trump’s executive order restoring biological sex as the federal standard just stopped a radical policy that forced women to submit to pat-downs from male TSA officers claiming transgender status.

At a Glance

Trump’s January 2025 executive order mandates federal recognition of biological sex, reversing Biden-era gender identity policies

DHS implemented the policy in February 2025, requiring TSA pat-downs be conducted by officers matching passengers’ biological sex

A transgender TSA officer at Dulles Airport filed suit, claiming the policy violates civil rights and career advancement

DHS defends the policy as protecting female passengers’ privacy and comfort during intimate security screenings

Trump Administration Restores Common Sense to Airport Security

For years, Biden administration policies allowed TSA officers to conduct pat-downs based on gender identity rather than biological sex. This created an untenable situation where female passengers could be subjected to intimate physical contact by male officers claiming transgender status. President Trump’s January 2025 executive order, titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” finally restored sanity to federal policy by requiring the government to recognize only biological sex.

The Department of Homeland Security implemented this common-sense approach in February 2025 through updated TSA guidelines. The policy is straightforward: male officers conduct pat-downs on male passengers, female officers on female passengers, based on biological sex. This protects the privacy and dignity of American travelers while maintaining operational integrity at our nation’s airports.

A Lawsuit Challenges Women’s Privacy Rights

Danielle Mittereder, a transgender TSA officer at Dulles International Airport, filed suit against DHS challenging the biological sex-based policy. Mittereder’s attorney claims the policy is “terribly demeaning and 100% illegal,” arguing it constitutes employment discrimination. However, this lawsuit fundamentally mischaracterizes what the Trump administration accomplished—restoring basic protections for women’s privacy during security screening.

TSA Agent Who Say’s He’s a Woman Claims ‘Civil Right’ to Pat Down Womenhttps://t.co/iKgv7yJesF — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) December 2, 2025

TSA spokesman Russell Read clarified that same-sex pat-down procedures based on biological sex have long been TSA policy grounded in operational necessity. This isn’t new ideology; it’s the restoration of reasonable security practices that prioritize passenger comfort and safety over activist demands.

DHS Stands Firm on Protecting Passenger Dignity

Homeland Security Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin defended the policy, emphasizing it protects female travelers from being subjected to pat-downs by male TSA officers. She characterized the lawsuit as “useless and fundamentally dangerous,” noting it prioritizes “mental delusion over the comfort and safety of American travelers.” This statement reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to putting American citizens’ wellbeing above ideological agendas.

The policy addresses a genuine concern many women have expressed: the discomfort and potential trauma associated with intimate security screening by officers of the opposite biological sex. Female passengers deserve the assurance that their security screening is conducted by female officers. This isn’t discrimination—it’s basic respect for women’s privacy and dignity.

Executive Authority Meets Constitutional Reality

Trump’s executive order represents a decisive exercise of presidential authority to restore biological reality to federal policy. After years of Biden administration overreach that forced federal agencies to prioritize gender ideology over practical governance, this order reestablishes that the federal government recognizes biological sex as the relevant classification for employment and operational decisions.

The lawsuit will likely proceed through federal courts, but the Trump administration’s legal position is sound. The executive order falls within the president’s constitutional authority over federal employment policy and agency operations. Courts have consistently recognized that security agencies may implement policies based on legitimate operational and privacy concerns.

What This Means for Federal Employment

The Mittereder case establishes a crucial precedent: the Trump administration will not allow activist litigation to undermine policies protecting American citizens. This applies across the federal workforce, signaling that transgender employees must operate within policies based on biological sex rather than gender identity claims. The administration’s position respects both individual dignity and the legitimate interests of the American public in secure, professional federal services.

For conservative Americans frustrated with decades of federal overreach and ideological capture of agencies, this case represents vindication. President Trump promised to restore sanity to government, and this TSA policy demonstrates that promise being fulfilled. Women’s privacy rights, passenger safety, and common-sense governance are finally taking precedence over radical gender ideology in federal policy.

Sources:

TSA Officer Sues DHS Over Transgender Policy Banning Her from Pat-Downs at Dulles Airport

Trans-Identified Male TSA Agent Believes Touching Women Is a Civil Right

DREDF and TLDEF File Claims Against TSA Discrimination