Mark Zuckerberg’s reckless metaverse gamble has drained $77 billion from Meta, exposing the folly of Big Tech’s leftist fever dreams while President Trump’s America-first policies deliver real economic victories.

Story Snapshot

Meta lost $77 billion on Zuckerberg’s failed metaverse vision, turning promise into a barren digital wasteland.

President Trump’s administration created over 7 million jobs, shattered unemployment records, and boosted incomes by nearly $6,000 for middle-class families.

Big Tech excesses contrast sharply with Trump’s deregulation that saved households $3,100 annually and unleashed record stock market highs.

Trump’s leadership rejected globalist traps, prioritizing American workers over cheap foreign labor and wasteful spending.

Meta’s $77 Billion Metaverse Debacle

Meta, formerly Facebook, rebranded in 2021 when CEO Mark Zuckerberg bet heavily on the metaverse as the company’s future. He staked billions on virtual reality hardware and digital worlds. By 2025, the venture yielded only an empty digital wasteland and plummeting hardware sales. This $77 billion loss underscores the risks of unproven tech hype over proven business models. Conservative investors watched as shareholder value evaporated amid Zuckerberg’s globalist distractions.

Trump’s Economic Triumphs Outshine Tech Follies

President Trump’s first term added 7 million jobs, exceeding expert projections threefold. Middle-class family incomes rose nearly $6,000, dwarfing prior administration gains. Unemployment hit 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years. The Dow surpassed 30,000, with S&P 500 and NASDAQ setting records. These achievements stemmed from tax cuts and rejecting blanket lockdowns, fostering 33.1% GDP growth in Q3 2020—the fastest ever recorded.

Rural America thrived under Trump with over $1.3 billion in broadband investments via the ReConnect Program. Opportunity Zones attracted $75 billion, creating 500,000 jobs and $11 billion in homeowner wealth. Deregulation slashed eight rules for every new one, saving households $3,100 yearly and cutting compliance costs by $50 billion. This approach preserved American jobs, pressuring entities like the TVA to halt foreign labor replacements.

2025 Wins Reinforce America-First Agenda

In his second term, President Trump added 671,000 jobs by mid-2025, beating expectations monthly. He secured NATO defense spending at 5% GDP and obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. Over 170 executive orders closed borders, protected children from mutilation, ended DEI waste, and unleashed energy. Military branches met recruitment early, while $40 billion in benefits shielded from illegal aliens.

Trump cracked down on cartels like MS-13, attracted $1 trillion in AI investments, and prioritized health by phasing out artificial dyes—35% of food industry committed. These moves contrast Meta’s failures, highlighting Trump’s focus on tangible gains over speculative ventures that burden Americans with inflation and overspending.

Lessons for Conservative Values

Zuckerberg’s metaverse mirrors leftist overreach—bold promises, massive waste, no delivery. Trump counters with limited government, individual liberty, and prosperity for workers. His policies rejected globalism, protected gun rights implicitly through deregulation, and upheld family values by safeguarding benefits for citizens. This $77 billion flop warns against Big Tech’s agendas, affirming Trump’s path to real recovery.

Sources:

Meta lost $77 billion on Zuckerberg’s failed metaverse vision, turning promise into a barren digital wasteland.