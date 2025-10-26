Newsom CAUGHT — Hiding Election Irregularities?

DOJ Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon delivered a masterful takedown of California Governor Gavin Newsom after he publicly attacked the Department of Justice’s routine election monitoring plans, exposing his hypocrisy and desperation to hide potential irregularities from federal oversight.

Newsom’s Meltdown Over Standard Election Oversight

Governor Gavin Newsom threw a public tantrum on social media, claiming federal election monitors represented “a deliberate attempt to scare off voters and undermine a fair election.” His inflammatory rhetoric ignored the fact that DOJ election monitoring has been standard practice for decades under both Republican and Democrat administrations. Newsom’s overreaction suggests he fears transparency in California’s election processes, particularly with a critical redistricting ballot measure that could shift congressional power.

Dhillon’s Devastating Response Exposes Liberal Hypocrisy

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon delivered a fact-based demolition of Newsom’s claims, pointing out that “The DOJ under Democrat administrations has sent in federal election observers for decades.” She asked the obvious question that left Newsom’s arguments in tatters: “Isn’t transparency a good thing?” Dhillon’s response highlighted how the DOJ monitored California elections in 2022 and 2024, along with similar oversight in Alaska, Mississippi, and New Jersey under previous administrations. Her measured response contrasted sharply with Newsom’s emotional outburst.

California GOP Raises Legitimate Concerns About Election Integrity

The California Republican Party formally requested DOJ monitoring after receiving reports of voting irregularities that threatened voter confidence. State GOP representative Corrin Rankin cited specific concerns about ballot security and election processes that warranted federal oversight. These requests followed established protocols for seeking DOJ intervention when local election integrity comes into question. The timing coincides with California’s Proposition 50 redistricting vote, which could redraw congressional maps and potentially impact the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Federal Monitoring Protects Constitutional Election Rights

DOJ election monitoring serves as a crucial safeguard authorized by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to ensure compliance with federal law and protect citizens’ constitutional right to vote. The monitoring will cover Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside, and Fresno counties in California, plus Passaic County in New Jersey. Election officials like Dean Logan and Bob Page have confirmed the routine nature of such oversight and its benefits for maintaining election integrity. This federal oversight becomes especially important when state officials appear resistant to transparency measures that protect voter confidence and constitutional rights.

Newsom’s opposition to standard election monitoring reveals a troubling pattern among Democrat officials who resist transparency when it might expose irregularities in their jurisdictions. His attempt to frame routine federal oversight as voter suppression demonstrates the lengths to which liberal politicians will go to avoid accountability. Dhillon’s professional response restored sanity to the debate while defending the constitutional principles that ensure fair elections for all Americans.

