NY Lawyer Accused Of 7-Hour Torture Marathon

Prosecutors say a New York lawyer strapped an electric shock collar on a woman and waterboarded her for seven hours in his Midtown apartment.

Story Snapshot

A 41-count Manhattan indictment adds a seventh accuser with a detailed seven-hour ordeal.

The case follows an earlier 116-count indictment alleging multi-hour assaults using restraints and devices.

Investigators previously found equipment, ammunition, and images in the apartment, according to reports.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty in the earlier case, and charges are allegations at this stage.

New Indictment Details A Seven-Hour Ordeal

Manhattan prosecutors filed a 41-count indictment that describes a seven-hour episode in a Midtown apartment. The filing alleges the defendant put an electric shock collar around the woman’s neck and repeatedly submerged her head in water, pulling her up near loss of consciousness before dunking her again. The new counts include predatory sexual assault, rape, aggravated sexual abuse, and assault, according to local reporting that summarized the charges and the conduct in court documents.

The seventh accuser’s account aligns with the prosecution’s broader theory of prolonged attacks and coercive control. Earlier court statements described multi-hour incidents with restraints, controlled substances, firearms, and devices including a cattle prod and a shock collar. That framing signals a pattern case, not a single event. Prosecutors often use such pattern evidence to show intent, planning, and power dynamics across separate episodes when the facts permit it under state law and court rules.

Prior Charges And Reported Evidence From The Apartment

The new indictment follows a 116-count case announced in 2025 that charged violence against six women. Prosecutors said investigators searched the apartment and recovered a cattle prod, bullets, high-capacity magazines, handcuffs, drugs, and other items. One outlet reported the home had many cameras and images that appeared to show women being waterboarded with duct tape over their heads and faces. That earlier case established the prosecution’s base narrative and evidence trail.

Several major outlets reported the earlier allegations and the legal status of the case. Those reports said the defendant pleaded not guilty to the 116-count indictment and denied the accusations. Coverage by the Associated Press and local television summarized the alleged use of restraints, water submersion, electrical devices, and hours-long assaults. Those same reports placed the case in Manhattan Supreme Court and noted the charges span severe violent and sexual offenses under New York law.

Public Safety, Due Process, And A System Under Strain

This case raises two concerns that cut across politics: stopping violent offenders and ensuring a fair trial. New York residents expect fast action when credible tips point to a serial predator, and they expect strong evidence to back the most serious charges. Years of research also show heavy pretrial publicity can sway jurors, which puts pressure on judges to screen juries carefully and limit statements that could taint the process before trial.

Families on the left and right feel the system often fails both victims and the accused. They see headlines rich in shock and light on proof, and they fear the truth will get buried by spin. They also question why cases with powerful, well-connected defendants seem to take longer and cost more. This case will test whether city institutions can gather evidence, protect alleged victims, honor due process, and deliver a verdict grounded in facts rather than noise.

Sources:

nypost.com, people.com, nbcnewyork.com, apnews.com

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