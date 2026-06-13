Property Taxes SOAR — Landlords at Breaking Point

New York City’s proposed rent freeze could deepen the housing crisis, leaving landlords on the brink of financial ruin.

Story Overview

NYC landlords warn that rent-freeze policies will worsen the housing affordability crisis.

Property tax increases of up to 76% over eight years have already strained landlords.

Landlords predict apartment warehousing if rent freezes are implemented.

Landlords Raise Alarm Over Rent Freeze

New York City landlords have voiced significant concerns regarding Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s proposed rent-freeze policy. They argue that freezing rents will exacerbate the housing affordability crisis rather than address it. The landlords warn that the combination of a rent freeze and rising property taxes will make it financially unfeasible to maintain rental properties, leading to widespread warehousing of apartments.

Property taxes in New York City have surged by 40-44% over the past eight years, placing a heavy burden on property owners. For example, taxes for a four-unit building increased from $25,000 per unit in 2017 to $44,000 per unit by 2025. This dramatic rise in taxes, coupled with rent freezes, threatens landlords’ financial viability.

Potential Consequences of Rent-Freezes

Landlords predict that implementing rent freeze policies could lead to the warehousing of tens of thousands of apartments. Without sufficient rental income to cover maintenance and rising taxes, landlords may choose to keep units vacant. This reduction in available housing could ironically drive up the cost of remaining rental units, worsening the affordability crisis.

The rent-freeze plan is currently in the planning stages, with details yet to be finalized. Although Mayor-elect Mamdani acknowledges the need to address landlord costs and suggests potential adjustments to property taxes, specific proposals remain unclear.

The Broader Impact on NYC’s Housing Market

If rent freezes are enacted without addressing the underlying issues of property taxation, the consequences could include a decline in property values and potential defaults on mortgages. This financial strain could lead landlords to divest from NYC real estate, redirecting investments to more economically favorable markets.

In the long term, the intended protection for tenants could backfire, reducing housing supply and quality. The broader NYC economy could suffer from reduced investment in the real estate sector, impacting the availability and quality of housing stock.