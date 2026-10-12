Racist Deluge After One Tennis Dispute

Coco Gauff, the world’s highest-paid female athlete, says being a Black woman in America is hard, and she says it comes with a cost she cannot always control.

Quick Take

Gauff earned an estimated $33 million in 2025, including $8 million in prize money and $25 million off the court, according to Forbes-based reporting.

At the 2026 Australian Open, Gauff said being a Black woman in the United States is difficult, tying it to online attacks on marginalized communities.

The comment followed a China Open controversy where Gauff stopped a point over flickering lights, then says she received a flood of racist messages.

Gauff drew a clear line between fair criticism of her play and racist abuse in a public statement on social media.

What Gauff Actually Said And When

At the Australian Open, Gauff told reporters that being a Black woman in this country is hard. She said it connects to things she experiences online, including seeing her marginalized communities get attacked. She added that donating money and speaking out are the tools she has, and that she tries to use them.

Her comment didn’t come out of nowhere. Weeks earlier, at the China Open, Gauff stopped play during a match against China’s Sun Xinran after noticing flickering advertising lights near the court. The point was replayed. Fans online accused her of gamesmanship, and the backlash turned ugly fast.

The China Open Incident That Set It Off

Gauff posted on social media that people are allowed to dislike her or disagree with her call on the court. That part, she said, is fair game. But she drew a hard line at what came next, writing that the racist comments and direct messages she received within hours were, in her words, insane.

She closed her statement by rejecting the specific accusations thrown at her, saying she is not a cheater or a thief. Multiple outlets, including the BBC, ABC News, CBS News, and Al Jazeera, confirmed the sequence of events and reproduced her public response.

Wealth And Hardship Are Not Mutually Exclusive

Critics online seized on Gauff’s earnings to argue her claim rings hollow. That’s a lazy argument. A seven-figure bank account doesn’t stop a stranger from sending a racial slur into your phone at midnight. Financial success and personal mistreatment are two separate facts, and treating one as proof against the other misses the point entirely.

Still, conservatives are right to expect precision when public figures make broad claims about systemic hardship. Gauff’s strongest, most verifiable evidence is the China Open episode itself, a specific event with a specific trigger and a documented public reaction. Her broader statement about life as a Black woman in America is a personal reflection, not a court filing, and readers should weigh it as such.

A Pattern Seen Across Women’s Sports

Gauff’s experience fits a broader trend researchers have already measured. World Athletics tracked athlete accounts during the Tokyo Olympics and found that 87 percent of targeted discriminatory posts hit women, with 63 percent aimed at just two Black female athletes. Racist and sexist posts combined made up more than half of all abuse identified in that study.

UN human rights office slams racist abuse of Coco Gauff https://t.co/3dcYH6Z2AJ ''Black female athletes are specifically targeted for vitriol and racial abuse.'' — Veronica Brown-Comegys (@Brown9501Brown) October 11, 2026

That data doesn’t prove every hostile comment aimed at Gauff was racially motivated, and it shouldn’t be read that way. But it does show a consistent pattern across sports where Black female athletes draw a disproportionate share of targeted abuse online, separate from ordinary sports trash talk or disagreement over a disputed call.

Why This Story Keeps Splitting Opinion

Part of the public reaction has nothing to do with race at all. Some fans genuinely believe Gauff’s on-court decision at the China Open was the wrong call, and they’re entitled to that opinion without being branded racist for holding it. Gauff herself acknowledged this distinction directly in her own statement.

The trouble starts when legitimate criticism crosses into slurs and threats, which is the specific behavior Gauff says she experienced. Separating a bad tennis call from targeted racial abuse matters, and conflating the two helps no one, whether the critic is defending Gauff or attacking her.

Sources:

thegatewaypundit.com, bbc.com, forbes.com.au, sports.yahoo.com, borskollen.se

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