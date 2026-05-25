Rogue Governor Signs UK Deal—Trump EXPLODES

President Trump unleashed blistering criticism at Governor Gavin Newsom after the California Democrat signed an unauthorized international energy deal with the United Kingdom, escalating concerns about state officials conducting foreign policy and undermining federal authority.

Story Snapshot

Trump condemned Newsom’s February 16, 2026 clean energy agreement with UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband as “inappropriate” and warned Britain against partnering with California

The President declared “everything he’s touched turns to garbage,” citing California’s failed high-speed rail project, population exodus, and environmental mismanagement

Newsom’s office fired back, accusing Trump of “selling out America’s future to China” while favoring coal and Big Oil interests

The confrontation follows Newsom’s European tour positioning himself as an alternative to Trump’s leadership and potentially laying groundwork for a 2028 presidential run

Newsom Bypasses Federal Authority With Foreign Deal

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a memorandum of understanding with UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in London on February 16, 2026, focusing on offshore wind collaboration and market access for British firms like Octopus Energy. The agreement represents one of twelve similar arrangements the United Kingdom has pursued with individual U.S. states, raising serious questions about whether state governors should conduct independent foreign policy negotiations. This maneuver came just two days after Newsom called Trump “temporary” at the Munich Security Conference, openly predicting the President’s midterm losses and encouraging foreign allies to work around the federal government.

President Defends American Energy Independence

Hours after the London signing ceremony, President Trump delivered harsh criticism during a Politico interview, calling Newsom “a loser” and warning the United Kingdom that California’s governor has destroyed everything under his watch. Trump’s response defended his administration’s energy policies, which prioritize American oil and gas development over costly green energy schemes that drive up electricity prices for working families. The President’s offshore leasing initiatives aim to reduce energy costs and strengthen domestic production, contrasting sharply with California’s regulatory approach that has driven residents and businesses to flee the state for more affordable alternatives in Republican-governed states.

Constitutional Concerns Over State-Level Diplomacy

The California-UK agreement highlights a troubling trend where progressive governors attempt to conduct foreign policy independently of the federal government. Under the U.S. Constitution, the executive branch holds authority over international relations and treaty negotiations. While non-binding memorandums may occupy a legal gray area, Newsom’s European tour—which included reassuring foreign leaders about America’s “instability” under Trump—amounts to undermining the democratically elected President on the world stage. This behavior mirrors the resistance tactics employed throughout Trump’s first term, when state officials actively sabotaged federal immigration enforcement and energy policies rather than respecting the will of American voters.

Failed California Policies Expose Green Energy Fraud

President Trump’s criticism pointed to California’s disastrous track record as evidence that Newsom’s energy vision cannot be trusted. The state’s high-speed rail project, once promised as a model for green transportation, has become a $100 billion boondoggle with no completed segments after decades of planning. Meanwhile, California suffers from the nation’s highest electricity rates, rolling blackouts, and an exodus of middle-class families fleeing unaffordable housing and oppressive regulations. Newsom’s environmental policies have not prevented wildfires or water shortages, calling into question whether expensive offshore wind projects will deliver promised benefits or simply enrich connected corporations while burdening ratepayers with higher costs.

Newsom Positions for 2028 Presidential Challenge

Political observers recognize Newsom’s European tour as an early campaign strategy for the 2028 presidential election, building international credentials while positioning himself as Trump’s antithesis. By signing foreign agreements and predicting Trump’s political demise, Newsom signals to Democratic primary voters that he represents the resistance to conservative governance. His spokesperson’s response accused Trump of favoring China and Big Oil, standard Democratic talking points that ignore how American energy independence actually reduces Chinese influence and lowers costs for consumers. For conservative Americans who endured years of Biden-era inflation driven by green energy mandates and reckless spending, Newsom represents a continuation of failed policies that prioritize globalist agendas over prosperity for working families.

Sources:

‘Loser’, ‘temporary’: Donald Trump vs Gavin Newsom as Britain signs clean energy deal with California

Trump attacks ‘inappropriate’ California-UK clean energy pact, mocks Newsom as ‘loser’

Trump Blasts Miliband’s ‘Inappropriate’ Net Zero Deal with California