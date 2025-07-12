Secret Service WARNED—Trump Nearly Killed ANYWAY

The Secret Service knew about a classified threat against Donald Trump ten days before the Butler rally assassination attempt—yet the agents tasked with protecting him were left in the dark, and the nation is left wondering how the world’s most guarded man was nearly killed under their watch.

At a Glance

Secret Service received classified intelligence about a credible threat to Trump’s life on July 3, 2024, but did not inform agents protecting him at the Butler rally.

Six agents were suspended and leadership forced to resign after a GAO report called the agency’s failure an “operational catastrophe.”

The Biden administration reportedly denied enhanced security requests before the rally, fueling fierce debate over partisan responsibility.

Congressional watchdogs and lawmakers call the assassination attempt “preventable,” demanding sweeping reform and accountability from the agency.

Secret Service’s Unforgivable Breakdown: The Facts Laid Bare

The level of competence expected from the Secret Service—especially in an era when political violence is one “wrong tweet” away—apparently doesn’t extend to sharing life-or-death intelligence with agents on the ground. According to a blistering Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, Secret Service higher-ups received classified warnings about a “credible threat” against Donald Trump ten days before the Butler, Pennsylvania rally. Yet, those actually tasked with shielding the former president—right there in the line of fire—were never told. The result? On July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks scaled a rooftop, fired eight shots, grazed Trump’s ear, killed one innocent attendee, and wounded two more before a sniper finally put him down. The fallout was as swift as it was damning: six agents suspended, the director forced to resign, and the public left to wonder whether this was just incompetence or something even worse.

The GAO didn’t mince words. Their 98-page report ripped the lid off a culture of secrecy and bureaucratic “processes” that value paperwork over human lives. The agency’s excuse? They only share classified threats if they’re deemed “imminent”—apparently, a credible assassination plot doesn’t make the cut until the bullets start flying.

Biden Administration’s Role: Denied Security, Invited Disaster

Adding insult to injury, the Secret Service had requested enhanced security for the Butler rally. That request was denied—by the Biden administration. This isn’t some wild-eyed conspiracy. It’s the official record. While Americans have long suspected partisan games are played with our safety, here we’ve got a case where bureaucratic indifference and political calculation left a presidential candidate exposed. And for those who say “nobody could have seen this coming,” there’s a ten-day-old classified memo that says otherwise.

This is not the first time the Secret Service has botched its mission, but the Butler incident—according to former Director Kimberly Cheatle herself—is the most catastrophic operational failure in decades. Critics rightly ask: if the Biden administration had even a shred of the urgency they muster for protecting illegal immigrants or funding foreign wars, would this tragedy have happened? Or is the safety of a political opponent just too easy to toss aside?

Aftermath: Suspensions, Resignations, and Political Fallout

The agency’s response to the disaster has been as perfunctory as its security protocols: six agents, suspended for up to 42 days, reassigned to desk duty. Director Cheatle, after bipartisan outrage, resigned. Congressional committees, led by Senator Chuck Grassley, are investigating not just the operational failures but years of mismanagement. The GAO report has already forced the Secret Service to overhaul its protocols—now requiring that all credible threats, imminent or not, get shared with those on the ground. But with public confidence shaken and political tensions at a boiling point, is that enough?

Families of the victims are left with devastating loss. Trump, his staff, and every American who believes in fair elections are left with a chilling question: can we trust our government to protect its own, or is everything from the border to the rally stage just another pawn in the partisan chess game?

Bigger Than Butler: The Erosion of Trust and the Demand for Accountability

This fiasco is more than a one-off. It’s symptomatic of a government that bends over backwards for woke priorities, spends billions on handouts for illegal immigrants, but can’t muster the will to protect a former president from a threat they knew about. Lawmakers from both parties have called the disciplinary actions “the absolute bare minimum.” Grassley and other watchdogs are demanding deeper reform and real accountability—not just paperwork and empty promises.

For conservatives, the Butler debacle is the latest proof that when you put politics and bureaucracy above the Constitution and the rule of law, tragedy follows. The American people deserve a government that protects its leaders, not one that hides behind red tape when lives are at stake. Until we get it, expect the frustration—and the anger—to keep boiling over.

