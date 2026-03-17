Social Services Ignores Slave Beatings

A mother of 10 in the UK exploited a vulnerable teenage girl as a ‘house slave’ for 25 years, claiming over £100,000 in government benefits while social services failed to intervene—exposing the perils of unchecked welfare dependency and bureaucratic neglect.

Story Highlights

Amanda Wixon, 56, convicted of enslaving a woman with learning difficulties from age 16 in 1995 until rescue in 2021.

Victim endured beatings, starvation, forced labor cleaning for Wixon’s 10 children, and lived in a squalid prison-like room.

Wixon claimed over £100,000 in UK benefits for the victim, funding the abuse amid family squalor visible to neighbors.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison on March 12, 2026, after jury conviction; highlights failures in social services oversight.

Timeline of the Abuse

In 1995, the 16-year-old victim moved into Amanda Wixon’s overcrowded home in Priors Park, Tewkesbury, after their families knew each other. Social services checked briefly in the late 1990s over child welfare issues like unvaccinated children and head lice but dropped follow-up. The victim vanished from records, enduring 26 years of isolation with no medical or dental care. Neighbors saw her emaciated, shaved head, and beatings but acted only later.

Details of the Enslavement

Wixon forced the victim to clean on hands and knees, bathe her 10 children, and live in a mouldy, rubbish-strewn room likened to a prison cell. Abuse included starvation on scraps, washing-up liquid forced down her throat, bleach on her face, repeated head shavings, and teeth knocked out with a broom handle. Physical evidence post-rescue showed scars, calluses, malnourishment, and low BMI. Wixon denied charges, claiming her son’s tip-off stemmed from fantasy.

Prosecutors proved total control through absent records and medical exams. The defense argued family-wide squalor, not targeted slavery, but the jury convicted on false imprisonment, forced labor, and three assault charges, acquitting one.

Rescue and Justice Served

In March 2021, Wixon’s son Clint reported abuse, prompting Gloucestershire Police raid. The victim stated, “Mandy hits me all the time,” confirming fear. Police documented the filthy conditions and rescued her. Trial in January 2026 at Gloucester Crown Court lasted two weeks. Judge Ian Lawrie KC called it “Dickensian,” sentencing Wixon to 13 years on March 12, 2026. DS Alex Pockett highlighted two decades of hidden slavery enabled by benefits fraud.

U.K. mother jailed for keeping woman as ‘house slave’ for 25 years https://t.co/1t9XoP65TJ — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 12, 2026

The victim now thrives in foster care, attending college and taking holidays, though nightmares and cleaning compulsions persist. Her letter reads: “I lived in fear, control, and abuse… my life, freedom, voice did not matter.” This case echoes UK systemic lapses, like Rochdale grooming failures, urging welfare reforms to prevent exploitation in benefits-dependent homes. Americans watching see a warning against government overreach breeding dependency and abuse, contrasting President Trump’s push for self-reliance and strong families.

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Mother of 10 found guilty of keeping teenage girl as ‘house slave’ for 25 years

Eerie response of woman who kept a house slave for 25 years in horrifying conditions