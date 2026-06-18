System Failure Exposes Pregnant Woman

A homeless repeat offender with a long arrest record is now accused of trying to kill a pregnant woman with a knife in Charlotte, and many readers are asking how the system let this happen yet again.

Story Snapshot

A 31-year-old homeless man, Paul Abdul Hicks, is charged after a knife attack that injured a pregnant woman and seriously hurt a man in Charlotte.

Police booked Hicks on assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault on a pregnant woman, among other charges. [1]

North Carolina law treats this “intent to kill” knife assault as a top-tier violent felony that can mean years in prison if prosecutors prove their case. [6] [7]

The case highlights how repeat offenders cycle through a soft-on-crime system while regular families live with the danger.

What Police Say Happened In The Charlotte Knife Attack

Charlotte-area reports say officers were called to an apartment complex after a brutal knife attack that left two people wounded, including a pregnant woman.[1] Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old homeless man Paul Abdul Hicks and took him into custody. Jail records show Hicks was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail. He faces charges that include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a pregnant woman.[1] Local coverage says the man victim suffered serious injuries, while the pregnant woman was hurt but survived.[1]

Reporters note that the charge includes the phrase “intent to kill,” which signals this was not treated as a minor scuffle.[1] Prosecutors are saying, at least at this early stage, that Hicks did more than just wave a knife. They are claiming he used a deadly weapon in a way that could have taken a life. The early stories do not yet include the full police affidavit, body camera footage, or medical records, so the public still sees only a partial picture of how the attack unfolded.[1]

Why The “Intent To Kill” Charge Matters Under North Carolina Law

North Carolina law sets out clear steps for assault charges involving deadly weapons. When someone uses a deadly weapon and causes serious injury, or acts with intent to kill, prosecutors can jump from a misdemeanor all the way to a serious felony.[6][7] Defense lawyers explain that assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury is treated as a Class C felony in North Carolina.[6][7][12] That is near the top of the felony scale and is usually reserved for very violent acts. Legal summaries say a Class C felony for this type of assault can bring a presumptive prison range of about 44 to 98 months, and even more time if the accused has older felony convictions.[6][7]

To win this kind of case, state law requires prosecutors to prove several things beyond a reasonable doubt.[9][12] They must show there was an intentional assault, that a deadly weapon such as a knife was used, that the victim suffered a serious injury, and that the attacker had an actual intent to kill.[9][10][12] “Serious injury” under state law means more than a scratch. It includes injuries that create a real risk of death, cause permanent scarring, lead to coma, cause extreme long-term pain, or require a long stay in the hospital.[12] This is why families see charges like the ones in this case and know the law at least recognizes how grave the attack was.

Repeat Offenders, Soft-On-Crime Policies, And Public Safety

The detail hitting home for many is not only the charge, but the suspect’s long history. Social media posts and follow-up commentary describe Hicks as having dozens of prior arrests and more than one hundred prior charges, raising serious questions about why he was on the street near families at all.[3] This pattern fits a wider problem in North Carolina and across the country, where repeat violent offenders move in and out of local jails while ordinary citizens pay the price. Legal guides note that state law already gives judges and prosecutors tools to seek stiff sentences for violent assault, especially when deadly weapons and serious injuries are involved.[6][7][10]

🚨WHAT THE HELL?!!! A man with 35 PRIOR ARRESTS and more than 100 prior charges just ST*BBED A PREGNANT WOMAN in Charlotte, NC!!!! He ATTACKED HER with a knife, his fists, his feet, and even his TEETH. His name is Paul Abdul Hicks. He is 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/dcVnD22nMs — James the truthseeker (@LeikaCute12) June 17, 2026

Yet many readers see cases like this and wonder whether those tools are being used. A system that allows a man with a deep record of arrests to be back in public, only to face charges of attacking a pregnant woman, feels like a system that values the offender over the victim. Conservatives argue that true justice means putting the safety of mothers, unborn children, and families first, not giving endless second chances to those who have shown again and again they will not follow the law. The Charlotte case will now test whether local prosecutors seek the full measure of punishment that North Carolina statutes allow for such violent acts.[6][7][12]

Sources:

[1] Web – HORROR: Homeless Man With Countless Arrests Charged for Attempting to …

[3] Web – Pregnant woman injured, man seriously hurt in knife attack outside …

[6] Web – [PDF] The Jailhouse Lawyer’s Handbook – Center for Constitutional …

[7] Web – Pregnant woman injured, man seriously hurt in knife attack outside …

[9] Web – Detectives with the High Point Police Department’s Investigations …

[10] Web – List of attacks related to secondary schools – Wikipedia

[12] Web – Assault With a Deadly Weapon Charges in Charlotte, NC

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