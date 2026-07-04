Undersea Cables Eyed—Baltic Sentry Mobilizes

Russia is waging a hidden war against NATO right now — no shots fired, but pipelines are cut, drones are flying, and critical systems are under attack across Europe.

Story Snapshot

Russia has been running a “gray zone” campaign against NATO countries since at least 2014, using sabotage, drones, and cyber attacks instead of open warfare.

Targets include transportation networks, government systems, and critical infrastructure across Europe — attacks tripled between 2023 and 2024.

Russia routinely denies responsibility, making it hard for NATO to respond publicly or build a unified defense.

NATO launched a new operation called Baltic Sentry to guard underwater cables and pipelines from Russian interference.

Russia’s Playbook: Attack Without Declaring War

Russia has been fighting a quiet war against the West for years. The strategy is called “gray zone” warfare — it sits between normal diplomacy and open armed conflict. Think sabotage, cyberattacks, drone flights over military bases, and disinformation campaigns. The goal is to weaken enemies without crossing the line that would trigger a direct military response. Defense analysts say Russia’s approach is rooted in Soviet-era tactics going back more than a century.[10]

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) tracked Russian shadow war activity and found a sharp rise in attacks. Transportation networks and government targets each made up 27% of Russian hits in Europe, while critical infrastructure and industry each accounted for 21%.[3] These aren’t random incidents. They form a pattern — one designed to create chaos, drain resources, and shake public confidence in Western governments.

What Russia Is Actually Doing on the Ground

The attacks are wide-ranging and getting bolder. Russia has been accused of infiltrating water treatment plants in Finland, Sweden, and Germany. Russian-linked groups allegedly detonated arson devices at shipping facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom. Drone overflights of critical infrastructure in Sweden and Germany have also been documented.[4] These are not the actions of a country that wants peace — they are the moves of a country testing how far it can push before someone pushes back.

In the Arctic and Baltic regions, Russian naval vessels have reportedly mapped the ocean floor near undersea cables — the same cables that carry internet and communications traffic for NATO nations.[1] The Foundation for Defense of Democracies reported in April 2026 that Russia’s gray zone campaign in the Arctic has been escalating since 2014. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly warned that Russia is waging a deliberate gray zone campaign against Europe.[7]

NATO Responds — But the Problem Is Proving It

NATO created a new operation called Baltic Sentry to protect underwater cables and pipelines. The mission adds surface ships, submarines, and aircraft to watch over key infrastructure in the region.[3] It is a serious response to a serious threat. But the bigger problem is attribution. Russia flatly denies involvement in most incidents, sometimes blaming Ukraine instead. Without a signed order from the Kremlin or a confession from a Russian operative, NATO member states often hesitate to formally point the finger.

That hesitation is exactly what Russia counts on. Analysts at the Royal United Services Institute warn that Russia will keep “testing” smaller NATO members as long as it faces no real consequences.[2] The Council on Foreign Relations expects Russian drone incursions and sabotage campaigns to increase, not decrease, in the months ahead.[5] For American conservatives who remember how weakness invites aggression, the pattern here is familiar. When adversaries see no cost for bad behavior, they keep going. The Trump administration and its NATO partners need to make the cost of Russia’s shadow war clear — before it becomes something much louder.

Sources:

[1] Web – VLAD PLOTS MOVE ON NATO?

[2] Web – Russia’s Gray Zone War Against NATO – FDD

[3] Web – Deterring Kremlin Grey Zone Aggression Against NATO – RUSI

[4] Web – Russia’s Shadow War Against the West – CSIS

[5] Web – Anonymous No More: Countering the Gray Zone Threat – from MIPB

[7] Web – [PDF] Executive Summary – Department of War

[10] Web – Tackling Russian Gray Zone Approaches in Post-Cold War Era

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