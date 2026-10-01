Trump’s $100,000 Visa Charge Blocked Again

Two federal courts reached the same bottom line on President Trump’s $100,000 H‑1B “payment” for new petitions: it was unlawful. One court treated the charge as an unauthorized tax; another faulted the agencies for skipping basic Administrative Procedure Act steps. Together they draw a bright line that matters far beyond H‑1B visas: the executive cannot transform entry restrictions into six‑figure exactions without Congress, and agencies cannot implement such a policy without the rulemaking Congress requires.

The Short Version

Massachusetts federal court vacated the $100,000 H‑1B charge in full, holding it functioned as a tax the President lacked authority to impose.

A separate California ruling blocked USCIS and State from enforcing the charge due to APA rulemaking defects.

The First Circuit denied the government’s request to stay the Massachusetts judgment; USCIS said it would comply and not collect the charge.

The White House defended the policy under INA sections 212(f) and 215(a), casting it as an entry restriction—courts were unpersuaded.

What the courts actually did—and why it matters

Start with the mechanism. The 2025 presidential proclamation restricted entry of certain H‑1B workers “except” where a new petition was accompanied by a $100,000 payment, a framework the White House extended in 2026. In Boston, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin concluded that despite the label, the payment operated as a tax, not a regulatory fee: it raised general revenue and was untethered to program administration. Under our constitutional design, Congress holds the taxing power; the President cannot levy a tax by proclamation, and no statute delegated such authority here. The court therefore vacated the policy in its entirety. That is not a procedural timeout; it’s a merits ruling striking the core legal theory.

Across the country, a second challenge emphasized a different defect. In Oakland, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled that the implementing agencies—the Department of State and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services—tried to operationalize the proclamation without going through the notice‑and‑comment rulemaking the APA ordinarily demands for legislative rules. Whatever the proclamation’s rhetoric, courts expect agencies to follow Congress’s procedural blueprint before imposing obligations on the public. They didn’t; the court accordingly blocked enforcement.

The administration’s defense—and its limits

The White House framed the payment as an exercise of the President’s broad authority under Immigration and Nationality Act sections 212(f) and 215(a) to restrict entry of noncitizens deemed detrimental to U.S. interests. On that view, conditioning entry on a hefty payment is an entry restriction, not a tax or fee, and thus falls within the executive’s foreign‑affairs and border‑control toolkit. The problem is that courts read those INA provisions against long‑standing separation‑of‑powers principles and the specific way Congress has handled money in the H‑1B space. For decades, Congress has set H‑1B‑related surcharges by statute and delegated only bounded authority for ordinary filing fees to recoup adjudication costs. Nothing in 212(f) or 215(a) hints at a delegation to impose six‑figure exactions for access to a statutory visa category. Faced with that clash, the Boston court called it what it was: a tax that lacked congressional authorization.

Equally important, even if one accepted the entry‑restriction framing, agencies still must obey the APA when they convert a presidential directive into concrete, enforceable obligations. The California ruling turned on that basic point of administrative law: you cannot sidestep notice‑and‑comment because the White House prefers speed or because the instrument is a proclamation rather than a regulation.

How we got here: executive improvisation meets statutory architecture

The H‑1B program sits at a crowded intersection: labor markets, immigration control, and separation of powers. When Congress intends to raise the cost of H‑1B usage, it says so with specificity—think ACWIA training fees or fraud‑prevention surcharges—and it channels ordinary fee‑setting through agencies with procedural guardrails. The $100,000 charge attempted something different: to transform the President’s section 212(f) power to suspend or restrict entry into a revenue‑generating condition. Courts are generally cautious when executive action both restricts statutory pathways Congress created and extracts money at a scale that looks less like cost recovery and more like fiscal policy. That caution is amplified when agencies implement such a pivot without the public process the APA requires.

That posture explains the outcomes. The Massachusetts judgment did not merely pause implementation; it vacated the policy. The First Circuit then declined to stay that relief, and USCIS publicly indicated it would comply and not collect the payment while litigation proceeds. Meanwhile, the California order, although procedurally focused, points to the same destination: absent APA‑compliant rulemaking, there is no lawful vehicle to enforce the charge at consulates or in petition adjudications.

Where disagreement genuinely lies

The administration’s best legal argument is interpretive: that 212(f) and 215(a) confer sweeping discretion to tailor entry conditions—including monetary ones—when the President finds detriment to national interests. That approach has succeeded before for categorical suspensions of entry. But attaching a six‑figure payment to a Congressionally created visa category drifts into a zone courts associate with taxing and spending, where constitutional and statutory constraints tighten. The Boston ruling marks that boundary, finding no textual or historical basis to read 212(f)/215(a) as a backdoor to fiscal exactions on private parties seeking to use a statutory program. On the administrative front, the counterargument that a proclamation obviates APA steps ran into a wall of precedent requiring agencies to use rulemaking when they change the rights and obligations of regulated parties—a defect the California court identified plainly.

There is, of course, room for appellate refinement—how to distinguish a permissible regulatory fee from a tax, what quantum of nexus to program administration is sufficient, and when foreign‑affairs functions narrow APA obligations. But that is a refinement conversation, not a rescue for this specific $100,000 construct as designed.

President Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee just suffered another major court setback. A second federal judge has blocked the administration from enforcing the fee on new high-skilled worker petitions, ruling that federal agencies failed to follow required rulemaking procedures.… pic.twitter.com/8NMUdSVJmf — Unmask The SYS (@UnmaskTheSys) October 2, 2026

Practical consequences for employers, workers, and policymakers

For employers, the immediate implication is clarity: absent a successful appeal altering these rulings, there is no lawful basis to collect a $100,000 payment on new H‑1B petitions, and agencies have said they will comply. Employers should continue to track ordinary statutory surcharges and routinely adjusted filing fees—costs Congress has authorized—while ignoring headline confusion that conflates those with the vacated proclamation charge. For foreign professionals, particularly in sectors that depend on H‑1B pathways, the removal of a six‑figure barrier returns the program to its longstanding statutory architecture; it does not, however, change numerical caps, prevailing wage requirements, or enforcement priorities that meaningfully shape access.

For policymakers, the lesson is structural. If the goal is to raise the price of H‑1B usage to deter perceived abuses, Congress must legislate—specifying amounts, targets, and rationales—and agencies must implement through the APA. If the goal is to wield section 212(f) nimbly against acute threats, doing so by categorical entry suspensions or tailored admissibility criteria stands on firmer legal ground than creating quasi‑taxes. Trying to do both at once—monetize entry to a statutory visa with a sweeping, six‑figure condition—predictably collides with the Constitution’s fiscal allocation and administrative law’s guardrails.

Sources:

reason.com, mass.gov, aila.org, hindustantimes.com, theepochtimes.com

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