UNPROVOKED — Innocent Elderly Shot in Broad Daylight

Daylight shootings in NYC are leaving innocent bystanders, particularly the elderly, vulnerable to stray bullets, sparking outrage and calls for action.

Story Highlights

Two elderly women, aged 64 and 65, were hit by stray bullets in separate NYC incidents.

Both incidents occurred in broad daylight in residential neighborhoods.

Community members express frustration over the increasing frequency of such violence.

Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

Incidents Highlighting Vulnerability

In a recent series of alarming incidents, two elderly women in New York City became unintended victims of stray bullets during daylight shootings. On July 13, 2025, a 65-year-old woman was shot in the hip during a violent outburst near Foster and New York Avenues in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Similarly, a 64-year-old woman was struck while walking near West 204th Street and Broadway in Inwood, Upper Manhattan. Both victims were innocent bystanders, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of street violence that increasingly affects those least involved.

Retiree, 64, hit by stray bullet during broad daylight NYC shootout: ‘It’s happening too often’ https://t.co/OcZJvuSpZ3 pic.twitter.com/KwdI2cRi8U — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2025

The Brooklyn incident unfolded just after 10 a.m. on a Sunday, a time typically associated with community activities and religious gatherings, adding to the community’s shock and dismay. The NYPD recovered at least six shell casings, pointing to a possible exchange of gunfire between parties. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a suspect in a blue hooded sweatshirt fleeing eastbound on Foster Avenue in a black vehicle, yet no arrests have been made, leaving residents anxious.

Community Outcry and Concerns

The incidents have sparked considerable outrage among NYC residents, especially in affected neighborhoods. Community members have voiced their frustration over the perceived rise in stray bullet incidents, with one victim lamenting, “It’s happening too often.” Such sentiments are echoed widely, as residents grapple with the fear and uncertainty of living in areas where random violence disrupts daily life. The timing of these incidents, particularly the Brooklyn shooting on a Sunday morning, has further fueled public anger and demands for effective policing and preventative measures.

These incidents have also underscored the broader pattern of gun violence in NYC, with elderly residents, families, and other vulnerable populations facing increased risks. The shootings serve as a reminder of the challenges in curbing urban violence, where disputes between individuals often spill over into the streets, endangering innocent lives.

The Path Forward for NYC

As investigations continue, the NYPD and city officials are under pressure to address the root causes of such violence and enhance community safety. The need for robust law enforcement measures, combined with community engagement and support services, is more pressing than ever. While the investigations into these shootings remain unresolved, the broader implications for community safety and public policy are clear. Residents are calling for tangible actions to prevent such tragedies from repeating, emphasizing the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle gun violence and restore a sense of security.

The incidents in Brooklyn and Upper Manhattan are part of a disturbing trend that requires urgent attention from all stakeholders, including law enforcement, policymakers, and community leaders. Only through concerted efforts can NYC hope to safeguard its residents and prevent future incidents of stray bullets claiming innocent victims.

Sources:

Senior Woman Shot in Brooklyn

64-year-old Bystander Wounded in Upper Manhattan